HYATTSVILLE, Md. – They call him “Tree,” and it’s no secret as to why.

Tosin Babalade stuck out instantly at the Rivals Camp Series in Philadelphia last week as a hulking presence at 6-foot-5, 310 pounds. His physical profile garnered the nickname that every one of his DeMatha Catholic (M) teammates and coaches call him, and he’s known simply by that name by recruits nationwide and every college coach recruiting him.