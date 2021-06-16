Tops of the class: Part Three

Over the course of the Rivals.com-era (2002-current) the Ohio State Buckeyes have been a force on the recruiting scene, even if it feels like recruiting success has been only a recent phenomenon.

Approaches have changed from the days of Jim Tressel to Urban Meyer to Ryan Day but landing top players is nothing new.

Between the classes of 2002 through 2021 (the most recent signed class) the Buckeyes have landed 122 members of the Rivals100, meaning that a little bit more than 6-percent of all Rivals100 players have signed with Ohio State out of high school.

While that may sound like a small number off the top of things, remember that Division I-FBS has always had between 115-130 schools, all vying for those top recruits, and while most of these players will gravitate towards a smaller group of 20-25 schools on the regular, Ohio State is landing more than its fair share of these top players through the years.

The Buckeyes are well on their way with the 21st class of the Rivals.com era, the class of 2022, with six commits already in the fold and the opportunity to add several more come December and February signing days.

As we were pouring through the classes and the numbers, it got us to thinking about who the top-rated player in each class was. Now, this does not mean the player that went on to have the most collegiate or professional success. Rather just the player who ranked the highest in each Rivals100 class for the Buckeyes.

As we reach the middle of the week, we have done our looks at both 2002-2005 as well as 2006-2009 and now turn our attention to the last of the Tressel classes and the first of the Meyer classes as we get into the 2010s. We see Ohio State expand its national recruiting reach and the numbers of players in the Rivals100 moves significantly up.