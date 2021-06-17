Tops of the class: Part Four

Over the course of the Rivals.com-era (2002-current) the Ohio State Buckeyes have been a force on the recruiting scene, even if it feels like recruiting success has been only a recent phenomenon. Approaches have changed from the days of Jim Tressel to Urban Meyer to Ryan Day but landing top players is nothing new. Between the classes of 2002 through 2021 (the most recent signed class) the Buckeyes have landed 122 members of the Rivals100, meaning that a little bit more than 6-percent of all Rivals100 players have signed with Ohio State out of high school. While that may sound like a small number off the top of things, remember that Division I-FBS has always had between 115-130 schools, all vying for those top recruits, and while most of these players will gravitate towards a smaller group of 20-25 schools on the regular, Ohio State is landing more than its fair share of these top players through the years. The Buckeyes are well on their way with the 21st class of the Rivals.com era, the class of 2022, with six commits already in the fold and the opportunity to add several more come December and February signing days. As we were pouring through the classes and the numbers, it got us to thinking about who the top-rated player in each class was. Now, this does not mean the player that went on to have the most collegiate or professional success. Rather just the player who ranked the highest in each Rivals100 class for the Buckeyes. We are getting into some heavy-hitters now with the current group of classes that we are focusing on with all four players making good money in the NFL currently. We have gone through the sections of 2002-2005, 2006-2009 and 2010-2013 and now it the turn for 2014-2017, the group with some of the most recognizable names in terms of guys in the league at this time.

2014 - Raekwon McMillan

UGA's mistake was Ohio State's benefit. Or at least that time where the Bulldogs accidentally stopped recruiting McMillan, allowing Ohio State to move in, make quite the impression and then never give up the lead through this recruitment. That does not mean that McMillan was in a hurry to decide, taking it all the way into December of his senior season, the Buckeyes had to dodge official visits to Alabama, Auburn, Clemson and Georgia along the way. But the relationship was too strong and this was a huge get, going into South Georgia, pulling the top player from the state and at the position with this five-star. McMillan would platoon with Curtis Grant during the 2014 season, Ohio State's championship year but would still tally 54 tackles, 2.5 sacks and have an interception, his lone pick of his college career. The next two years would see the tackle numbers swell as McMillan would amass 221 tackles, and just make play after play and go on to All Big-Ten (first team) honors in 2016. He would declare for the draft after the season and go in the second round, No. 54 overall to Miami. McMillan is now on his third team after stints in Miami, Las Vegas and now with New England. McMillan has played in 45 games, has 204 tackles and has forced three fumbles.

Other members of the Rivals100 in 2014: Damon Webb (40), Demetrius Knox (45), Curtis Samuel (49), Erick Smith (51), Jalyn Holmes (55), Dante Booker (63), Jamarco Jones (94)

2015 - Jerome Baker

This will be one of the more interesting recruitments of recent memory as Baker held a press conference to announce that he was committing to the University of Florida, leaving many people stunned in what is characterized as an awkward press conference. The Buckeyes did not give up however and eventually flipped Baker, something that Urban Meyer was well-known for, especially when it came to an Ohio product, as a Cleveland product. Baker was used sparingly in his first season at Ohio State but really started to turn the heat up his next (and final) two seasons where he would have 155 tackles, two picks and seven sacks. With two strong years as a starter at Ohio State, Baker would forgo his final year of eligibility and try his hand at the NFL. Baker would go in the 3rd round, No. 73 overall to Miami, and has played his entire career with the Dolphins. He has played 48 games and put up 317 tackles, two interceptions and 11.5 sacks over his three-year NFL career. The Benedictine high school star recently signed a three-year extension with the club for 39 million dollars with 28.4 million of that fully guaranteed. Other members of the Rivals100 in 2015: Justin Hilliard (55), Mike Weber (59), Isaiah Prince (67)

2016 - Nick Bosa

Ohio State had already signed and seen Joey Bosa go through his eligibility with the team but that didn't mean that it was a shoo-in that Nick was going to sign with the Buckeyes. Sure, Nick was probably the bigger Ohio State fan of the two brothers, being the nephew of former Ohio State star Eric Kumerow, but that didn't stop Alabama, Florida, Clemson and others to come calling, especially after seeing what Joey had become during his college career. The younger Bosa committed mid-summer and only took the one official visit to Ohio State. A lot of what-ifs when it comes to Nick's college career, just based on how abruptly it ended. But before we get to that point, Bosa played in all 13 games as a freshman with Ohio State, picking up five sacks in that first campaign. The following season would be even better as the sack total would move up to 8.5 and Bosa would be named conference defensive lineman of the year. Everyone knew that 2018 would be the final season for Bosa in the scarlet and gray, following the path of older brother Joey to the NFL. But an freak injury in the third game of the season would end Bosa's collegiate career, even if it took a few weeks for that decision to be made. Bosa would go No. 2 overall in the 2019 NFL Draft to San Francisco and would be named NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year for that season with nine sacks. The 2020 season would come to a screeching halt however when an ACL injury would end the year at just a little more than one game played. Other members of the Rivals100 in 2016: Keandre Jones (30), Demario McCall (66), Jake Hausmann (71), Jonathon Cooper (78), Binjimen Victor (91), Austin Mack (96), Michael Jordan (99), Dwayne Haskins (100)

2017 - Chase Young