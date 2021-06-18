Tops of the class: Part Five

Over the course of the Rivals.com-era (2002-current) the Ohio State Buckeyes have been a force on the recruiting scene, even if it feels like recruiting success has been only a recent phenomenon. Approaches have changed from the days of Jim Tressel to Urban Meyer to Ryan Day but landing top players is nothing new. Between the classes of 2002 through 2021 (the most recent signed class) the Buckeyes have landed 122 members of the Rivals100, meaning that a little bit more than 6-percent of all Rivals100 players have signed with Ohio State out of high school. While that may sound like a small number off the top of things, remember that Division I-FBS has always had between 115-130 schools, all vying for those top recruits, and while most of these players will gravitate towards a smaller group of 20-25 schools on the regular, Ohio State is landing more than its fair share of these top players through the years. The Buckeyes are well on their way with the 21st class of the Rivals.com era, the class of 2022, with six commits already in the fold and the opportunity to add several more come December and February signing days. As we were pouring through the classes and the numbers, it got us to thinking about who the top-rated player in each class was. Now, this does not mean the player that went on to have the most collegiate or professional success. Rather just the player who ranked the highest in each Rivals100 class for the Buckeyes. It is Friday and we are to the final piece of this series. We have already made it through the classes of 2002-2005, 2006-2009, 2010-2013 and 2014-2017, leaving us with the most recent classes of the bunch. The jury may still be out on some of these classes when it comes to knowing who was a hit and who maybe didn’t pan out, but it is still an exciting look to see just how great Ohio State’s recruiting has been, especially now under Ryan Day.

2018 - Nick Petit-Frere

For many Ohio State fans, the class of 2018 will be the year of missing out on Jackson Carman, and while not landing an in-state prospect to a team that was quickly becoming one of the biggest rivals in Clemson stung, it did give Ohio State the opportunity to go looking nationally for a big-time offensive tackle. Where Carman was the No. 2 tackle in the nation, Nick Petit-Frere out of Tampa was the No. 1 tackle. This was as big of a recruiting fight as there could be with Michigan, Alabama, Notre Dame and Florida all landing official visits and NPF was going to take it down to the wire. Many Ohio State fans only remember the instances where the team loses a recruit to Bama, not the ones that they win. Well, this is one to remember because know how it ended up with the Buckeyes get the pledge on National Signing Day. NPF's path to the field was not an immediate one however as he struggled to keep weight on and there were stories coming out about the high-calorie diet that he would have to maintain, waking up to eat and put on that weight. He finally realized the weight that he needed and has been a bookend tackle along with Thayer Munford as Ohio State goes into the 2021 season with quite possibly the best tackle duo in the nation. Other members of the Rivals100 in 2018: Tyreke Jonson (11th), Teradja Mitchell (20th), Tyreke Smith (34th), Blue Smith (39th), Taron Vincent (40th), Jaelen Gill (41st), Brian Snead (66th), Tyler Friday (68th), Tommy Togiai (76th), Josh Proctor (80th), K'Vaughan Pope (100th)

2019 - Zach Harrison

How different would things have been if Zach Harrison would have gone to Michigan. He certainly talked about it, same with Penn State. We will never be sure if it would have changed the trajectory of either school, but it would have been a bitter pill for Ohio State to swallow if the local five star and No. 23 ranked player in the nation would have gotten away.

But of course, that did not happen and Harrison joined the recent legacy of players like Joey Bosa, Nick Bosa and Chase Young. That also put a lot of pressure on Harrison to walk in and and be the next Bosa or Young and not the first Harrison. It is also difficult in Larry Johnson's system of rolling players in-and-out to get a toe-hold immediately when you are seeing 25-30 snaps on the defensive side of the ball as players rotate, in order to keep them fresh. Through two seasons, Harrison has 38 tackles, 5,5 sacks and a fumble recovery. The good news is that this upcoming season of 2021 appears to be a big one as many are reporting that there is a different look in Harrison's eyes, plus with several key pass rushers returning around Harrison, it could be a big year. Other members of the Rivals100 in 2019: Garrett Wilson (32nd), Harry Miller (44th), Jameson Williams (87th), Cade Stover (96th)

2020 - Julian Fleming