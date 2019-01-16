Top OL Tosh Baker lands two more major offers
Tosh Baker continues to land major offers and they don’t get much bigger than his last two.Alabama and Ohio State offered in recent days and the 2020 four-star offensive tackle from Phoenix (Ariz.)...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news