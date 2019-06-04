Ohio State has landed another one of the nation's best at his position, this time on special teams. Cincinnati (Ohio) La Salle kicker Jake Seibert, regarded by some as the nation's top kicking prospect, chose the Buckeyes on Tuesday after receiving an offer in late May.

At the time, Seibert said a decision on whether or not to accept that offer could come soon and he followed up on that, taking just a couple of weeks to contemplate things. The Buckeyes beat out Michigan State, UCLA and others for Seibert and now have their kicking game squared away for the foreseeable future.

"I chose OSU because it's been a dream of mine since I was a kid," Seibert told BuckeyeGrove.com. "Now that I have an opportunity to play here, it only makes sense. I'm close enough to my family that I will be able to come home whenever I need and my family will be able to visit me as well."

Seibert recently made a visit to Ohio State which also helped dictate this decision. He already feels a strong bond with the specialists. Having his personal kicking coach close by in Cincinnati won't hurt either.

"The specialists made me feel at home when I came to visit so that was special knowing that I'll have my home away from home," he continued. "I will also be able to continue working with my kicking coach, Andrew Gantz, who has helped me get to where I am at now and will only help me to get better."

Seibert is expected to arrive in Columbus in summer of 2020.

As a junior, Seibert hit on all six of his field goal attempts with a long of 46 yards. He also went 16-for-17 on his PAT's.





