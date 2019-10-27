One of the top underclassmen and overall players in the state of Ohio is Westerville South class of 2022 wide receiver Kaden Saunders.

The 5-foot-10, 165-pounder already holds scholarship offers from Penn State, Michigan, Nebraska, Michigan State, Indiana, Pittsburgh, and West Virginia, with interest from many others, including Ohio State.

Saunders has made a number of visits this season so far, with his latest coming on Saturday, just down the road from home, to see the Buckeyes take down Wisconsin in Ohio Stadium. He spoke with BuckeyeGrove following that trip.