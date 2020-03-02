Most of the month of February was a dead period for college football recruiting, meaning that there was no in-person contact between coaches and players for 27 days following the period starting on the 3rd of the month. No coaches visiting players and no players visiting schools in any way, shape, or form.

With that ending on Sunday at 12:00 AM EST, you can expect things to pick up for Ohio State on the recruiting trail, as they'll host a number of top targets across multiple classes for spring practices, as well as for their spring game on April 11. The hope will be to build momentum heading into the summer, as well as to land a few commitments to add to a list that's already among the best in America.

Today, BuckeyeGrove breaks down the top five recruiting stories to watch for Ohio State over the next couple of months, as the Buckeyes get back to hitting the trail hard.