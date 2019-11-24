Top defensive line target talks first Ohio State visit
One of Ohio State’s top 2021 targets, DL Tywone Malone, breaks down his visit to Columbus this weekend
Ohio State hosted an elite group of recruits this past weekend. One of the top players among those in attendance was Oradell (N.J.) Bergen Catholic 2021 Tywone Malone.
The 6-foot-4, 300-pounder was in Columbus for the first time, and spoke with BuckeyeGrove following his two-day trip about his experience on campus.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news