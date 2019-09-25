Over the past several months, Charlotte (NC) Providence Day School defensive lineman Jacolbe Cowan has been right at the top of the wish list for Ohio State as the Buckeyes look to close out the 2020 recruiting class with at least one more defensive line prospect.

Now the four-star prospect has a decision date. The nation's No. 8 strong-side defensive end will announce his college choice on Friday, October 4th. Cowan tells BuckeyeGrove.com he won't be releasing a narrowed list of finalists beforehand.

"No (new) finalists," Cowan said. "I'm picking from the same Top 12 that I released months ago."

Ohio State was of course on that list and had Cowan on campus over the summer for an official visit. The Buckeyes have been considered a prime contender for Cowan since that trip.

Currently the Buckeyes hold commitments from a pair of defensive linemen in Pickerington (Ohio) Central's Ty Hamilton and Cincinnati (Ohio) Princeton's Darrion Henry but have been looking to sign three or four players at the position in the 2020 cycle.

Cowan's announcement coincides with his school's homecoming football game.