News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-07-31 10:24:26 -0500') }} basketball Edit

Top 35 wing Keon Johnson previews upcoming decision

Gykfizolvddnvq1u2hac
Keon Johnson
Eric Bossi • Basketball Recruiting
@ebosshoops
National Analyst

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. -- One of the top 35 players in the country, guard Keon Johnson is down to a final two of Ohio State and Tennessee as he readies to announce his decision on August 6th.Befor...

premium-icon
Premium Content

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}