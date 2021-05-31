Top 30 2023 prospect Alex Styles set to take plenty of visits in June

Rivals100 athlete Alex "Sonny" Styles has a great leg up in his recruitment and he's used that to his advantage, trying to figure out which schools he wants to take a closer look at this spring. The versatile prospect has a brother that currently plays at Notre Dame and his dad played at Ohio State and in the NFL for many years. Those two schools and many more are on Styles' list of destinations for the coming months.

Styles is planning on visiting Ohio State on June 2nd, Notre Dame on June 12th, Florida State on June 20th, Ole Miss on June 22nd, Alabama on June 23rd, and LSU on June 24th.