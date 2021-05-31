 Top 30 2023 prospect Alex Styles set to take plenty of visits in June
News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2021-05-31 22:48:56 -0500') }} football Edit

Top 30 2023 prospect Alex Styles set to take plenty of visits in June

Alex "Sonny" Styles
Alex "Sonny" Styles (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)
Adam Friedman • Rivals.com
National Recruiting Analyst
@RivalsFriedman
Adam Friedman joined Rivals.com as the East Coast Recruiting Analyst in 2012 and covers D1 CFB recruits from SC to Maine & out to PA & WV. Media requests- RivalsFriedman@yahoo.com

Rivals100 athlete Alex "Sonny" Styles has a great leg up in his recruitment and he's used that to his advantage, trying to figure out which schools he wants to take a closer look at this spring. The versatile prospect has a brother that currently plays at Notre Dame and his dad played at Ohio State and in the NFL for many years. Those two schools and many more are on Styles' list of destinations for the coming months.

Styles is planning on visiting Ohio State on June 2nd, Notre Dame on June 12th, Florida State on June 20th, Ole Miss on June 22nd, Alabama on June 23rd, and LSU on June 24th.

*****

CLASS OF 2022 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | Position | Team | State

CLASS OF 2023 RANKINGS: Rivals100

RIVALS TRANSFER TRACKER: Stories/coverage | Message board

RIVALS CAMP SERIES: Info/coverage on 2021 camp series

*****

IN HIS OWN WORDS...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}