Top 2023 safety Caleb Downs updates recruiting, commitment timeline

This spring, he visited Georgia , Alabama , Ohio State , Notre Dame , and North Carolina . Those seem to be the main contenders at this point, although favorites are emerging.

The top-rated safety in the cycle has amassed 30 offers, many of which come from the top schools in the country. With a possible commitment date approaching, Downs is beginning to trim his list down.

Caleb Downs is one of the most coveted defensive prospects in the 2023 class.

Downs communicates with the staffs at Georgia, Ohio State and Alabama multiple times each week. He also speaks twice a week with the Tar Heels, although those conversations are more "just keep us in your mind."

"I’ve been there probably 15, 13 times," Downs said of North Carolina. "I’m not going to go there and see new stuff. It’s just keep us in your mind."

Georgia has hosted Downs multiple times this spring. He visited his in-state program on Jan. 15 for a national championship celebration before returning twice in March.

Co-defensive coordinator Will Muschamp is Downs' main point of contact in Athens. The recent record-breaking NFL Draft performance from Georgia showcased the development that stands out most about the program for Downs.

"They just won the national championship, they’re going to have a few draft picks this year, they had five DBs go last year," Downs said. "Just to literally be able to say you reload every year is a big thing."

Alabama is also a strong contender. The Crimson Tide received a visit from Downs this spring, with safeties coach Charles Kelly and cornerbacks coach Travaris Robinson speaking with him three to four times per week.

Any conversation about the program in Tuscaloosa also has to include Nick Saban.

"Consistency, the fact that (Saban) has been doing this at the same school for, I don’t know, since I’ve been able to watch college football and still does it at a high level," Downs said. "The people there are great."

The Ohio State coaching staff has two new faces recruiting Downs in safeties coach Perry Eliano and corners coach Tim Walton. Those two have been emphasizing the "Best in America" mantra of the Buckeye secondary.

After spending the past 11 years in the NFL, Walton's experience stands out to Downs. So too does Eliano's recent work at Cincinnati, where he coached 2022 NFL draftees Sauce Gardner and Coby Bryant.

"That speaks for itself," Downs said. "They’re just trying to bring the level of their defense back up. (Defensive coordinator Jim Knowles) is trying to do the same."

Notre Dame also has a new face in defensive coordinator Al Golden. But Marcus Freeman is still there, having taken over as the head coach after Brian Kelly left for LSU.

"Coach Freeman is a little more personable than Kelly was," Downs said. "He wants to see what everybody else is doing so he can do the best for his players. They say he’s a players' coach, but he says there’s no other way to be other than a players’ coach."

Georgia, Alabama and Ohio State are currently set to receive official visits from Downs. The official to Athens is set for June 3-5, with Alabama locked in for June 17-19.

As for a commitment timeline, Downs said he's still planning to stick to his original plan of committing before his senior season.