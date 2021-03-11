On the recruiting trail, the Buckeyes currently sit as the No. 1 class for the 2022 group. Even though this class if far from over, Ryan Day and his staff are continuing to look ahead even further into the future.

In the past couple of weeks, Ohio State has started the process of prioritizing the 2023 cycle more by extending offers to a number of underclassmen, bringing their total offer total in the class up to 31.

It's still relatively early when it comes to pursuing sophomore prospects, but one thing is clear: Alex “Sonny” Styles will be a priority for the program. Styles says that while communication with the staff is obviously limited due to where he's at in his recruitment, he's building a good relationship with Day and Al Washington early on.

“With Ohio State, I’ve been talking to Coach Washington quite a bit,” Styles told BuckeyeGrove. “I get to talk to Coach Day a little bit; kind of like, ‘Hey, how are you doing?’ I don’t get to talk to them too long, but that’s about it. I’ve been talking to Coach Day and Coach Washington quite a bit.”