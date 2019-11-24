Top 2021 target has Buckeyes in top group after weekend visit
Class of 2021 Ohio State target Bryce Steele breaks down his weekend visit to Columbus with BuckeyeGrove
Among the 75+ prospects in Columbus to see Ohio State beat Penn State this weekend was 2021 DB/LB Bryce Steele of Episcopal in Alexandria, Virginia, who flew out for a weekend trip.
Steele had been to Ohio State over the summer for a camp, shortly after earning an offer from the Buckeyes, but this time got to check out the electric atmosphere of The Horseshoe in a big game.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news