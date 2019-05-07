GREENSBORO, N.C. - Sometimes a player walks into a room and you just know that he is a football player. Class of 2021 defensive lineman Payton Page fits that bill as a massive young man at 6-foot-4, 295-pounds and hardly any bad weight on his large and growing frame.

Colleges have taken notice as well with close to 20 offers in hand already, even though Page does not really care about listing or naming offers. Offers come in, but he is more focused on being the best player that he can be, and recruiting will take care of itself.

While Rivals.com does not have star rankings out for the class of 21 filled out yet, there is little doubt that Page will be either a four or five-star when the rankings do come out and will be one of the top players in the nation. Page said that while it is nice to be thought of well, he does not let the pursuit of stars define who he is.

"Star rankings are just somebody's opinion, so I really don't look at that," Page said. "A ranking is somebody's opinion."

The Buckeyes are one of the teams already in on Page and undoubtedly, it will be a challenge for Ohio State to pull a player like Page out of the region with the top programs in the Southeast already all-in on Page.

That does not mean it will be impossible, however. Ryan Day is still somewhat unproven as a recruiting head coach at this point but there is no denying that Ohio State is one of the hottest programs in the nation, regardless of head coach and Day has done nothing to dampen that heat.

Page is still learning more about the Buckeyes at this point as the Buckeyes are more than eager to familiarize themselves to Page.

"I know they have a great educational program and they are really good at football," Page said. "They have a great D-line program."

Of course, that great D-line program is led by Larry Johnson and his reputation carries a lot of weight when it comes to the interest of young and hungry players with big NFL dreams.

"I talk to him every two weeks and we just keep talking," Page said. "He wants me to get up there for a camp. I do want to see how he coaches us."

Page does not want to be treated as a four or five-star when he visits a place, he wants the genuine experience of what it will be like if he was actually a member of the team rather than everyone putting on their 'Sunday Best' and laying out the red carpet.

"Treat me like I am family," Page said. "When I come there, I don't want to be a little superstar when I come there, I just want you all to treat me like I am supposed to be there, like I am already a teammate."

Page and 'Coach J' are working on building that relationship that is formed during a recruitment and Page is eager to become closer to the Ohio State position coach.

Admittedly, Ohio State was not a school that Page watched when he was younger with great frequency, but he is learning that the recruitment of a big-time player is very different than just a rooting interest from a school and the term business decision is very appropriate now as he looks at schools.

"It is crazy, the way that my life has changed in the past couple of months," Page said. "I just watched (these teams on TV) and now I am talking to the head coach, it is ridiculous."