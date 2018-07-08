It is going to be a Big Ten battle for the services of 2019 point guard D.J. Carton as he has announced a final three schools and the Buckeyes are in the mix with Indiana and Michigan. The 5-foot-11, 190-pounder is a five-star out of Bettendorf (Iowa) and holds more than a dozen offers.

Ohio State had made a recent cut of six schools before this more current cut down to three schools. The Buckeyes have prioritized Carton as a top target and are getting a serious look from the nation's No. 17 prospect according to Rivals.com.

It is unclear when Carton will make a decision but if he joins the Buckeyes, he will join transfer C.J. Walker as point guards of the future. Walker recently transferred to Ohio State from Florida State but will have to sit out for the 2018 season per NCAA transfer rules.

The Buckeyes only have one commit in the class of 2019 with power forward Alonzo Gaffney, a four-star who recently transferred out of the state of Ohio to Brewster Academy in New Hampshire.