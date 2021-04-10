BRADENTON, Fla. - It’s no secret that the Buckeyes are preparing to prioritize recruits in Florida in the 2023 cycle.

Thus far, 13 Florida-based recruits in that class can say they’ve received an offer from Ohio State; for context, no other state has more than six sophomores that have been given the green light by the program.

One of the top targets in the Sunshine State for Ryan Day’s staff is Malik Bryant, the No. 18 overall 2023 prospect on Rivals. BuckeyeGrove caught up with Bryant on Thursday to discuss what’s piquing his interest about Ohio State, contact with the coaches, and where they fit into his recruitment.

“I like how they have their hybrid outside linebacker standup,” Bryant said. “I really like that about them. I like how they’re consistent. Coach Washington, I love talking with Coach Washington. I had talked to Coach Day, and they were talking with my mother a couple of weeks back.