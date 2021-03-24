For those following Ohio State football recruiting, it’s hard not to be interested in what is currently going on with their pursuit of 2022 running backs.

This week, it was reported that a pair of targets – Dallan Hayden and Nicholas Singleton – have both scheduled their official visits to Columbus. The Buckeyes and Notre Dame are actually two of their top options, and it’s a very realistic possibility that they may end up committing to either school shortly after they wrap up their trips.

Another Rivals250 prospect Ryan Day’s staff remains high on is Damari Alston, and he is also reciprocating a lot of interest in the program. Alston told BuckeyeGrove this past weekend that tOSU holds a spot in his unofficial top three at this time.

“Definitely one of my top schools,” Alston said of Ohio State. “If I could make a list down to three, they would definitely be in there. Definitely a school that is leading for me.”