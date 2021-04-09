BRADENTON, Fla. – The Ohio State Buckeyes football program is gearing up to host over a dozen official visitors the first weekend of June.

Although that list is primarily made up of commits, Ryan Day and his staff will also welcome several 2022 targets on campus from June 4-6. One of those targets is IMG Academy prospect Nick James, who checks in as the 13th-ranked defensive tackle on Rivals.

James received an offer from Ohio State nearly a year ago, but says contact with the staff remains as strong as it has ever been.

“I have a great relationship with Coach Johnson and Coach Day,” James told BuckeyeGrove. “We talk almost every day about everything. We were just on a Zoom last week about what they do at practice, how they can see me in the defense, formations and stuff like that.”