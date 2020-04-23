Ohio State just reeled in one of the top players in the state of Louisiana's 2022 class in Jyaire Brown, but the Buckeyes might not be finished recruiting The Boot in that cycle. Ponchatoula safety Jacoby Mathews is one of the nation's best prospects at his position and the 6-foot-2, 196-pound ballhawk has interest of his own in the Ohio State program.

"I just know about all of the playoff appearances they've had and just how good the team has been," said Mathews. "There's a lot of times that I've watched them play and it's just like the whole team is on fire. There's a lot of interest there."

Prospects are currently prohibited from taking recruiting visits, but Mathews insists his interest in Ohio State is sincere and that the program will be one of the schools he makes the most effort in visiting once he is able to do so.

"That's a school that I would prioritize a visit to," he explained. "That's a school that I have a lot of interest in and have always wanted an opportunity to play at."

With Brown now in the fold for the Buckeyes, that is something that could give them an extra in with Mathews. The two defensive backs don't play on the same high school team but do play together in 7-on-7 and have become very close over the years.

"My and Jyaire are like best friends and we talk every day," he stated. "We would like to go to the same college. The biggest thing with me is that I won't commit as early, I'd want to visit first, but I'd definitely think about Ohio State."

While they play different positions within the secondary, Mathews, like Brown, brings a strong blend of size, athleticism, and smarts.

"I feel like one strength to my game is that I'm bigger than most DB's," he started. "I'm quick and efficient in smaller spaces. I'm a strong film-watcher and I think that takes me far with my game too."

Mathews is an early member of the Rivals100 for the 2022 class. The four-star prospect is expected to talk to Ohio State in the coming days, perhaps as early as Thursday afternoon.






