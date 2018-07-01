Ohio State continued its great week on the recruiting trail, specifically at the quarterback position, landing class of 2020 Scottsdale (Ariz.) Chaparral product Jack Miller. The 6-foot-3, 205-pound signal caller wrapped up a busy week of visits last week, and upon returning home decided to make his pledge to Ohio State. Miller announced that decision on Sunday afternoon, a week from the day the Buckeyes landed a top 100 quarterback in the 2019 class.

The four-star prospect made yet another trip to Ohio State late last week, a visit that sealed the deal for the Rivals100 product.

"I just feel so comfortable here with the coaches and the campus and all of the facilities and everything," said Miller of his choice. "Everything here is so awesome and I know that they're going to surround me with great players too."

In addition to the atmosphere and the relationships, the revamped Ohio State offense is also appealing to Miller.

"Just the RPO's and the options that I'll have to throw the ball to whoever, really," Miller said. "All the weapons that we'll have in space, I love everything about it."

Miller gives the Buckeyes a big-time early commitment at the position. While he still has two years of high school left, Miller has been all over the country on visits and felt he was ready to make a choice.

"I've just seen so many places already that I feel like I'm ready," he said. "I want to build my class and get all of the good players that I can."

Miller plans to immediately get to work on recruiting for the Buckeyes. One player he will likely be going after is his teammate at Chaparral, 2020 running back Darvon Hubbard. Miller and Hubbard, and Ohio transplant, hit it off during their first year as teammates after Hubbard moved from Akron (Ohio). Hubbard was offered by the Buckeyes this past week after a couple of strong camp performances.

"He's awesome, I love him," Miller explained. "Talk about a hard-worker, he's never ever going to let you win. He's one of the best competitors on our team."

Miller is rated the No. 3 pro-style quarterback prospect in the 2020 class and the No. 34 overall prospect in the nation regardless of position.