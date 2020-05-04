News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-05-04 09:52:09 -0500') }} football Edit

Top 100 offensive tackle talks offer from Ohio State

Alex Gleitman • BuckeyeGrove
Staff Writer
@alexgleitman

Where do the Buckeyes stand for 2022 Top 100 offensive lineman Zach Rice after offering a scholarship?

With most of Ohio State's 2021 class already on board, the staff has started to shift focus to evaluating and offering a number of 2022 prospects. One player who received the good news on a scholarship from the staff last week was Lynchburg (Va.) Libery Christian offensive tackle Zach Rice.

The 6-foot-6, 275-pounder announced on Twitter the news that Ohio State joined LSU, Georgia, Michigan, Oregon, Texas A&M, Tennessee, Florida State, USC, Florida, Penn State, Virignia Tech, Virginia, and many others in pursuit of landing him.

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}