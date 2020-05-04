With most of Ohio State's 2021 class already on board, the staff has started to shift focus to evaluating and offering a number of 2022 prospects. One player who received the good news on a scholarship from the staff last week was Lynchburg (Va.) Libery Christian offensive tackle Zach Rice.

The 6-foot-6, 275-pounder announced on Twitter the news that Ohio State joined LSU, Georgia, Michigan, Oregon, Texas A&M, Tennessee, Florida State, USC, Florida, Penn State, Virignia Tech, Virginia, and many others in pursuit of landing him.