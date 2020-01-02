It is nearly a year until the 2021 class will sign letters of intent, but one of the nation's best junior offensive linemen is set to come off the board on Wednesday in Houston (Texas) Episcopal tackle Donovan Jackson.

The 6-foot-4, 295-pound prospect is scheduled to announce his college choice on Wednesday afternoon at his high school, with the final time and details still being sorted out.

Jackson will have five visors on the table on Wednesday.

"It's going to be between Stanford, Ohio State, Georgia, Texas, and Texas A&M," Jackson told BuckeyeGrove.com this week.

"I've prepared myself for a while for this," Jackson continued. "I've done my research and done research on my major and what I want to do. The schools I chose for my top five, they're all pretty high up there in my major. So it just came down to where I feel best at. If you're not comfortable, you won't have fun. I feel comfortable at all five of those colleges and that I can be myself around those players and coaches."

Jackson broke down what he likes about each of his finalists.

On Georgia: "Georgia would really fit my needs both academically and athletically. With coach (Sam) Pittman leaving, that hurts, but with coach (Matt) Luke coming in from a head coaching position he obviously knows what he's doing."

On Ohio State: "Academically and athletically, Ohio State is definitely something to look at. I have a lot of family in the Cincinnati area and in the Midwest region, so it was always one of those schools that I've always had my eye on."

On Stanford: "Academics has always been a huge part of my life. I have multiple educators in my family. When I first got the offer from Stanford, it was just something that I couldn't ignore. Where that degree could take me is what really attracts me to Stanford."

On Texas: "Texas kind of fits in with Texas A&M (in terms of close proximity). Coach (Herb) Hand is one of the best relationships that I have and anytime you're around him it just brightens up your day."

On Texas A&M: "Obviously it's very close to home, along with Texas. Academically and athletically, I think it would be a good fit. What (Texas A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher) is building is something that really caught my attention."





Jackson is one of the nation's most versatile offensive linemen and could play either tackle or guard at the next level. He is currently ranked the No. 8 tackle prospect in 2021 and the No. 56 overall prospect in the nation.



