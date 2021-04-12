COLOMBUS, Ohio – Some of the top prospects in the state of Ohio made their way out to the Under Armour All-America Camp in Columbus this past Sunday.

Amongst the list of attendees were all of the Buckeyes 2022 in-state commits, as well as Rivals100 sophomores Alex “Sonny” Styles and Brenan Vernon. The latter two recruits were both recipients of an offer from Ohio State back in August.

We’ve had an opportunity to interview Styles before, but this was our first time catching up with Vernon. Following the camp, BuckeyeGrove’s Griffin Strom had a chance to speak with Vernon, who says he’s just beginning the process of building a relationship with defensive line coach Larry Johnson.

“I just started talking with him recently,” Vernon said of Johnson. “We’re going to pick it up. Again, like I was saying, we’re just getting to know each other. Start from the ground up, and go from there.”