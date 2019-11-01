COLUMBUS, Ohio - The Buckeyes are in the midst of their second and final open week before the homestretch of the season, and it seems appropriate to take a look back at the defense's top plays thus far. The Ohio State defense has been arguably the most dominant in the entire country, so they were able to offer up some impressive plays throughout eight games of the season. Let's run down the top 10 so far.

#10: Chase Young forces a fumble against Miami (Ohio)

Chase Young kicks off the top 10, and spoiler alert, he will make several appearances on this list. The junior has been able to force five fumbles on the season, and this play against Miami (Ohio) marked his first of the 2019. Young was able to dominate the Red Hawks, getting around the edge of the line on multiple occasions. Coming in the second quarter of the fourth game, this play marked his sixth sack of the season.



#9: Young's second sack fumble against Miami (Ohio)

In a moment of déjà vu, Young was able to get to quarterback Jackson Williamson and record the second strip-sack of the quarter. On his first sack, Young was able to beat the right tackle, but on this instance, he was able to blow past Miami's left tackle. Young has been able to show off his versatility and explosiveness all season, but the game against Miami (Ohio) contains some of his best plays. While this game had the makings of his best of the season, it is safe to say No. 2 was able to top this performance on a much bigger stage later on in the year.

#8: Jeff Okudah records the first interception of his career

After watching him play all season, it would be hard for anyone to believe that Jeff Okudah's first interception would come in the fourth game of his junior season. This diving catch kicked off the first of three Ohio State takeaways that would take place in the second quarter against Miami (Ohio), and the play seemed to act has a catalyst for great things to come for Okudah. The defensive back has been the best cornerback for the Buckeyes, and it is fitting that he leads the team with three interceptions. Like Young, it's safe to say that Okudah will make his way back onto this list.

#7: Jordan Fuller's interception against Michigan State

Arguable the unsung hero of Ohio State's defense has been Jordan Fuller, and he was able to record his second interception in two games when he picked off Brian Lewerke under the lights. This play had the makings of the best play on this list, but a block in the back call would negate Fuller's impressive 86-yard return for a touchdown. While the score was taken off the board, the play was still impressive, and it showed the benefits of Jeff Hafley's new implementation on zone coverages.

#6: Tuf Borland's interception

While Tuf Borland won't be threatening any 40-yard dash records, the interception and return played a major role in keeping Ohio State's shutout alive against Cincinnati. It was Shaun Wade who initially disrupted the pass, which would be deflected into the hands of Borland. The interception would be the first of two Ohio State takeaways in the second half, and it marked the first interception of Borland's career.

#5: Pete Werner's big hit against Nebraska

There are some soundless clips that seem to still emit sound, and this hit by Pete Werner fits this description. The big-time hit came in the third quarter against Nebraska, and the play was symbolic of how the matchup went. Werner was able to sit on and then attack wide receiver Wan'Dale Robinson. The tackle resulted in a loud crack that resonated through the television sets all the way back in Columbus.

#4: Young forces a second fumble against Wisconsin

Unfortunately for Wisconsin, No. 2 is back on this list, and he was able to elevate his performance in the national spotlight. This game seemed to springboard Young into the Heisman discussion, as the junior would finish the day with four sacks. Two of these sacks would result in fumbles recovered by the Buckeyes, and the play pictured above would be the final play of his destructive performance. Young now sits at 13.5 sacks on the season.

#3: Forced fumble on goal line preserves shutout

It took to the very last inch for Ohio State to make a play in order to save its shut out against Cincinnati. This play is slotted at the No. 3 spot on this list because of its context and sheer improbability. In order for this play to even have a chance, Amir Riep had to meet the ballcarrier at the four-yard line and slow down his progress. Then, Dallas Gant needed to deliver the hit prior to the ball crossing the goal line to force the fumble that would be recovered in the back of the end zone by the Buckeyes. This play is proof that the Ohio State defense is not only hungry but deep as well.

#2: Okudah's insane focus to make an interception

Okudah's crazy interception from his back comes in at the silver medal position, but a case could be made that this play should take the gold. After intercepting a ball earlier in the quarter, Okudah was able to bring in his third interception in two games. The takeaway came in bizarre fashion, but it took a tremendous amount of focus for Okudah to make the catch. The Buckeyes would use Okudah's two interceptions to bury the Cornhuskers 48-7.

#1: Damon Arnette's 96-yard house call