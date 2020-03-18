Tommy Togiai will look to solidify Ohio State's interior in 2020
COLUMBUS, Ohio – Playing great defense starts with stopping the run.
In 2020, Tommy Togiai will look to use his presence on the interior of the defensive line to wreak havoc for opposing rushing attacks. Togiai’s sophomore season offered plenty of time to grow and gain new experience, and his junior season should allow him the opportunity to take the next step in his maturation.
“From this year (2019) to last year, I’ve gained a lot more confidence in myself and just have gotten closer to my teammates as well has helped me,” Togiai said on his growth. “I think that’s correlated to on the field, so I think that’s helped me a lot.”
