News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-03-18 07:00:00 -0500') }} football Edit

Tommy Togiai will look to solidify Ohio State's interior in 2020

Tommy Togiai finished with a career-high four tackles against Northwestern.
Tommy Togiai finished with a career-high four tackles against Northwestern. (Scott Stuart)
Keaton Maisano • BuckeyeGrove
Staff
@002kfm

COLUMBUS, Ohio – Playing great defense starts with stopping the run.

In 2020, Tommy Togiai will look to use his presence on the interior of the defensive line to wreak havoc for opposing rushing attacks. Togiai’s sophomore season offered plenty of time to grow and gain new experience, and his junior season should allow him the opportunity to take the next step in his maturation.

“From this year (2019) to last year, I’ve gained a lot more confidence in myself and just have gotten closer to my teammates as well has helped me,” Togiai said on his growth. “I think that’s correlated to on the field, so I think that’s helped me a lot.”

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}