It is no secret that Togiai has the strength to survive on the frontlines of a defense. In fact, Togiai is not only considered the strongest Buckeye, but he would have tied for second in the 2019 NFL combine in the bench press.

“I think we’re really excited to just have this type of competition with the back that [Jonathan Taylor] is and with the O-line that they have,” Togiai said. “They have a really good O-line and a strong physical back.”

Wisconsin’s offensive line weighs in at a total of 1,598 pounds, but the 6-foot-2-inch, 300-pound Togiai is up for the challenge. While Wisconsin’s front five is a formidable group, Togiai is excited for the challenge and the importance the battle up front will play in the game.

COLUMBUS, Ohio – Tommy Togiai is strong, and he, along with the rest of the of the defensive line, will need strength and proper technique in order to win the battle in the trenches against Wisconsin.

Tommy Togiai says the last time he tried he did 225 on the bench press he got 36 reps. That would have been tied for second at the 2019 NFL Combine with Dexter Lawrence and behind Iosua Opeta's 39 reps.

While his strength is impressive, it was the result of years of hard work and development. Becoming strong has been a staple of Togiai’s life for some time now, and the pursuit of strength was passed down to him from his father Talalelei.

“I think always just growing up my dad was big on weights, and I think that just developed once I got to high school and especially getting into Ohio State, just continued to develop that part of my game and then also getting to other attributes as well,” Togiai said.

So far in his second year, Togiai has recorded eight tackles, including a tackle for loss against Florida Atlantic. The defensive tackle also deflected a pass against Indiana.

While strength is his calling card, Togiai knows that he won’t be successful on strength alone. Under the tutelage of Larry Johnson, Togiai has sharpened his technique on the defensive line.

Togiai even went as far as saying that the fundamentals are more important than anything else.

“I think you can have all the attributes in the world, but if your technique is not good, with what we’ve been taught here with coach J, then you’re not going to be a successful player,” Togiai said.

Togiai is coming off the best game of his young career. Against Northwestern, he was able to record four tackles.

Greg Mattison has noticed the progression of Togiai, who was commended for his work ethic.

“If you came out and watch our guys, the way they practice, they are going to get better, and Tommy is one of them that practices extremely hard every snap,” Mattison said. “And when you practice like that and you’re taught by coach Johnson like you are being taught and then you get the opportunity to play, that’s what happens.”

Mattison raved about Togiai’s selfless nature, and his willingness to put the team above himself. While Togiai’s playing time fluctuates, Mattison noted that he continues to give his all whenever his number is called.

“We’re really, really proud of him, really proud of him, because here’s a young man that continually works as hard as he can, keeps his mouth shut whether he plays seven plays or 18, 20, 25 plays, he goes as hard as he can go,” Mattison said.

No matter how many times Ohio State needs him on Saturday, the Buckeyes will need his very best in order to win the battle against Wisconsin.

Togiai is ready to answer the bell, and his excitement for the game has only been heightened by the fact that the result could very well be determined by who wins in the trenches.

“I think it’s a game for especially the D-line and linebackers,” Togiai said. “I think this will be a big test for us this season of stopping the run game and stopping Jonathan Taylor, just play physical up front. I think it will be a really physical game.”