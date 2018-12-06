Ohio State has landed its first commitment of the Ryan Day era and it is a big one for the Buckeyes. On Thursday evening, Cleveland (Ohio) St. Ignatius linebacker Tommy Eichenberg became commitment No. 16 in the 2019 class for Ohio State, choosing the Buckeyes over Michigan and Boston College where he had recently decommitted.

Eichenberg was offered in the middle of an extremely productive senior season by Ohio State, his childhood favorite school. Michigan followed suit a few days later and the four-star prospect made unofficial visits to both programs in November.

Eichenberg was on hand for Ohio State's 62-39 win over Michigan, but had kept quiet recently through the transition of Urban Meyer retiring and Ryan Day taking over the program. Ohio State linebackers coach Bill Davis had an in-home visit with Eichenberg on Wednesday evening and it didn't take long to announce his intentions.

The Rivals250 product is expected to make an official visit to Ohio State in the near future. He is the No. 10 rated inside linebacker in the entire nation in the 2019 class and the No. 6 overall prospect in the state of Ohio.



