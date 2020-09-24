BuckeyeGrove - Today in OSU history: '88 Buckeyes pull off historic comeback vs. No. 7 LSU

Today in OSU history: '88 Buckeyes pull off historic comeback vs. No. 7 LSU
John Cooper’s first season as head coach at Ohio State didn’t go so great.
In fact, his 4-6-1 record saw the lowest win total at the program in 22 years, but one of those wins happened to be one of the greatest comebacks in Buckeye history.
On Sept. 24, 1988, the unranked Buckeyes stormed back from a 13-point deficit in the final two minutes of the fourth quarter to stun No. 7 LSU 36-33 as Ohio State pulled off an improbable win in the Horseshoe.
With 4:29 to play, a deflected pass from LSU quarterback Tommy Hodson found the hands of Tigers’ receiver Alvin Lee, who ran for a 55-yard touchdown that should have been the dagger, putting LSU ahead 33-20.
Buckeye running back Carlos Snow found the end zone on the ensuing possession, and LSU, who had a punt blocked for a touchdown earlier in the game, chose to take a safety instead of punting it to the Buckeyes with close to 90 seconds remaining.
Now down just four, an electrifying return from Ohio State wideout Bobby Olive gave the Buckeyes the ball on the LSU 38-yard-line with 1:24 on the clock.
On a third-and-7 from 20 yards out, Ohio State quarterback Greg Frey found Olive in the end zone to give the Buckeyes the lead with just 38 seconds left. It was Olive’s first career touchdown catch.
LSU couldn’t convert a fourth down on the next possession, and the Buckeyes took over on downs to kneel out the win.
Frey finished with 281 yards passing with two touchdowns, while on the other side, Hodson threw for 299 yards and two scores.
Despite the thrilling performance from Ohio State, it served as the season’s climax in many ways.
After the win, the Buckeyes went just 2-5-1 the rest of the way, with the season culminating in a 34-31 loss to No. 12 Michigan back at Ohio Stadium.
Although Cooper never won a national title at the helm in Columbus, the win against LSU was a sign of future successes, as Cooper went on to coach six Buckeye teams to top 15 finishes in the AP Poll.