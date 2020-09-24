BuckeyeGrove - Today in OSU history: '88 Buckeyes pull off historic comeback vs. No. 7 LSU

John Cooper’s first season as head coach at Ohio State didn’t go so great.

In fact, his 4-6-1 record saw the lowest win total at the program in 22 years, but one of those wins happened to be one of the greatest comebacks in Buckeye history.

On Sept. 24, 1988, the unranked Buckeyes stormed back from a 13-point deficit in the final two minutes of the fourth quarter to stun No. 7 LSU 36-33 as Ohio State pulled off an improbable win in the Horseshoe.

With 4:29 to play, a deflected pass from LSU quarterback Tommy Hodson found the hands of Tigers’ receiver Alvin Lee, who ran for a 55-yard touchdown that should have been the dagger, putting LSU ahead 33-20.

Buckeye running back Carlos Snow found the end zone on the ensuing possession, and LSU, who had a punt blocked for a touchdown earlier in the game, chose to take a safety instead of punting it to the Buckeyes with close to 90 seconds remaining.

Now down just four, an electrifying return from Ohio State wideout Bobby Olive gave the Buckeyes the ball on the LSU 38-yard-line with 1:24 on the clock.