BuckeyeGrove - Today in Ohio State history: '16 Buckeyes torch Sooners 45-24 on the road

It’s only fitting that the day after the news of fall football’s return in the Big Ten should also mark a triumphant win that Ohio State fans will remember well from the program’s recent history. The Buckeyes passed their first true test of the 2016 season with flying colors on Sept. 17, as they successfully marched in Norman, Oklahoma, and hung 45 points on the No. 14 Sooners in the third game of the year. It was a 21-point rout in favor of Ohio State, a win that propelled the program into the nation’s top three rankings following a disappointing end to the 2015 season that saw the Buckeyes drop from playoff contention with a tight loss to Michigan State. But that game was out of sight and out of mind for Buckeye proponents during this particular matchup, and with J.T. Barrett taking full rein of the offense once again, Ohio State looked like a well-oiled machine with 443 yards and no turnovers.

QB comparison Team Name C/A Total YDS TD INT Ohio State J.T. Barrett 14/20 226 4 0 Oklahoma Baker Mayfield 17/32 231 2 2

This game may be remembered best for the breakout performance turned in by Ohio State wide receiver Noah Brown, who entered with just two career catches for nine yards, but finished the night with four touchdowns and 72 yards in 60 minutes of football. Brown caught scores of four and 37 yards in the second quarter, and followed up with 21 and eight-yard touchdown grabs in the third to tie the all-time single-game receiving touchdown record at Ohio State. Brown’s final grab gave the Buckeyes a commanding 42-17, but before he found the end zone, it was his teammates that were making big plays for the scarlet and gray.

Brown's big day Player Position Catches YDS TD Noah Brown WR 5 72 4