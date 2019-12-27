SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. – Most times the journey is better than the destination, and Ryan Day does not want the Ohio State’s journey to end.

Day’s maiden voyage as a head coach has been magical, and the preparation for the Fiesta Bowl has been no different. With the season delicately hanging in the balance on Saturday, the first-year head coach is balancing proper preparation and enjoyment of the experience.

“I'm not ready for this team to be done more than anything,” Day said. “I love this team. I love these kids. I love this coaching staff, what they've done together as a group, but just personally what they've done for me in my first time as a head coach. They'll always have a place in my heart.”