BuckeyeGrove - TJ Shanahan joins a select group of 2023 prospects with an Ohio State offer

TJ Shanahan joined a select group of 2023 prospects with early offers from Ohio State. Quarterback Malachi Nelson was the first prospect offered by Ohio State in the 2023 class, Shanahan was the second, and fellow Florida-based offensive lineman Clay Wedin was the third.

Both Nelson and Wedin were offered on Thursday, July 25, 2020. Coach Tony Alford was behind both of the latest offers to the two Florida-based linemen and Shanahan gave details on how the offer came about.

"(The offer was extended) through a facetime call with coach Alford. My family and I were more than excited, just very blessed this is all happening," said Shanahan adding, "He said he wanted to get to know me and my family very well, and after watching my film, offering me (was) a no brainer."

Shanahan highlighted Ohio State's consistency among college football's elite and the coaching staff's prestige as things he finds attractive about the Buckeyes.

"I like how they are always a top college football program, and I know they have an amazing coaching staff," said Shanahan.

Things are early for the '23 prospect who hasn't acquired his driver's license yet, but he has already camped in Columbus and had plans to return for a visit this year before the pandemic shut that down.

"I went to a camp last year around this time, and now I’m hoping to visit and check the school out, but as of right now I can’t because of COVID-19," said Shanahan.

"We did combine testing and warming up in one of the inside facilities and bag drills and one on one’s and stuff outside on one of the outdoor practice fields," said Shanahan adding, "Now that they offered me, I can’t wait to visit and check it out," said Shanahan.

Things are obviously still very much in the preliminary stages regarding Shanahan's relationship with the Ohio State coaching staff but things seem to be progressing on schedule. He is yet to speak with the man who would end up being his future position coach, Greg Studrawa, but he has connected with Studrawa's assistant, Kennedy Cook.

"I haven’t talked to coach Stud yet but I did talk to coach Cook yesterday," said Shanahan adding, "He was saying that he can’t wait to get me back up to campus when everything clears up and also build a relationship with him and Coach Stud."

Shanahan is clearly one of Ohio State's top prospects in the 2021 class and the fact that he's already camped and wanted to return for a visit supports the notion Ohio State is high on Shanahan's board as well.