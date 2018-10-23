Ohio State will have an open week to think about everything that went wrong against Purdue last week before getting back on the field against Nebraska to start the month of November. The coaching staff knows that this is the time to solve some of the problems that have been plaguing the Buckeyes though the entire season.

COLUMBUS, Ohio – Drastic times sometimes call for drastic measures and while one loss is not the end of the line for the Ohio State Buckeyes, it is a wake-up call that is going to require an 'All Hands on Deck' call around the WHAC. Urban Meyer gave the players two days off and the team will reconvene on Tuesday for their first full team meeting since the Saturday night 49-20 loss at Purdue to knock the Buckeyes out of the ranks of the unbeaten and out of the top-10 in the Associated Press poll. All of Ohio State's old nemeses showed on at Ross-Ade Stadium with the Buckeyes inability to run the ball on offense as well as the propensity of giving up the big play. Add to the menus Ohio State's inability to score points in the red zone and it was an imperfect storm for the Buckeyes and too much for the team to overcome as the Boilermakers played a very good game and kept the pressure on Ohio State for the entire contest. While it is the first loss of the year for the Buckeyes it is not the first time that a Meyer-led team has lost since he has been at Ohio State. Each team has to be evaluated as to how the message will be coming off of a loss but one thing is a constant.

"The one thing you never want to do is blaming. We don't do that," Meyer said during the weekly Big Ten teleconference on Tuesday afternoon. "We have got to come together and fix it. It is not the first game we have lost and you have got to somehow regroup and get going." While the players have their first required meeting on Tuesday, Monday was very much a work day around the Woody Hayes Athletic Center and while many coaches were out recruiting, not everyone made their scheduled trips as the situation necessitated some special circumstances. "It is glaringly obvious what the issues are. Actually, kept the coordinators in yesterday," Meyer said. Recruiting is always going to be important to Meyer and the Buckeyes but the Buckeyes will not get another open week during the regular season and have to make some progress in finding some clarity in how to fix issues. It was not a short day of work for the coordinators and Meyer as they had to look at some things up-and-down and front-and back. Offensively the running game has been a huge issue and lends itself to the problems in the red zone. Dwayne Haskins has proven to be a different type of quarterback than what the Buckeyes have had in quote some time but how does this team find a way to show a little more balance?

The offensive imbalance led to 73 pass attempts by the Buckeyes Scott Stuart

"I have to say we spent at least 12 hours on that yesterday and that is something that is a focus for the next two weeks," Meyer continued. "That has to happen, take advantage of our backs and our backs have got to run through some tackles a little more aggressively. We have got to… something has got to happen." To expect the offense to just outscore opponents and make up for some defensive shortcomings worked at various parts of this season but to hope to carry that through an entire season was just unrealistic and it came up short against Purdue. Those meetings were not just about the offensive woes. "The same 12 hours were spent yesterday doing that and having those conversations and working through that," Meyer said about the defense and the question if things could be remedied by getting healthier on that side of the ball versus tightening things up schematically during the bye week. With limited practice hours, there are not many opportunities to fix things during the season. The open week does provide some help and it just happens to be falling at a good time for this team. "You can't really have any conversation during the year in the season because you only have practice on Tuesday and Wednesday and then you play the game," Meyer continued. "This gives us a chance to evaluate and if we want to work on things, work on it this week and next week."

The Buckeyes are still sitting at 7-1 and still control their own destiny in the B1G USA Today Sports Images