Time to focus on fixing the issues
Ohio State will have an open week to think about everything that went wrong against Purdue last week before getting back on the field against Nebraska to start the month of November. The coaching staff knows that this is the time to solve some of the problems that have been plaguing the Buckeyes though the entire season.
COLUMBUS, Ohio – Drastic times sometimes call for drastic measures and while one loss is not the end of the line for the Ohio State Buckeyes, it is a wake-up call that is going to require an 'All Hands on Deck' call around the WHAC.
Urban Meyer gave the players two days off and the team will reconvene on Tuesday for their first full team meeting since the Saturday night 49-20 loss at Purdue to knock the Buckeyes out of the ranks of the unbeaten and out of the top-10 in the Associated Press poll.
All of Ohio State's old nemeses showed on at Ross-Ade Stadium with the Buckeyes inability to run the ball on offense as well as the propensity of giving up the big play. Add to the menus Ohio State's inability to score points in the red zone and it was an imperfect storm for the Buckeyes and too much for the team to overcome as the Boilermakers played a very good game and kept the pressure on Ohio State for the entire contest.
While it is the first loss of the year for the Buckeyes it is not the first time that a Meyer-led team has lost since he has been at Ohio State. Each team has to be evaluated as to how the message will be coming off of a loss but one thing is a constant.
"The one thing you never want to do is blaming. We don't do that," Meyer said during the weekly Big Ten teleconference on Tuesday afternoon. "We have got to come together and fix it. It is not the first game we have lost and you have got to somehow regroup and get going."
While the players have their first required meeting on Tuesday, Monday was very much a work day around the Woody Hayes Athletic Center and while many coaches were out recruiting, not everyone made their scheduled trips as the situation necessitated some special circumstances.
"It is glaringly obvious what the issues are. Actually, kept the coordinators in yesterday," Meyer said.
Recruiting is always going to be important to Meyer and the Buckeyes but the Buckeyes will not get another open week during the regular season and have to make some progress in finding some clarity in how to fix issues.
It was not a short day of work for the coordinators and Meyer as they had to look at some things up-and-down and front-and back. Offensively the running game has been a huge issue and lends itself to the problems in the red zone. Dwayne Haskins has proven to be a different type of quarterback than what the Buckeyes have had in quote some time but how does this team find a way to show a little more balance?
"I have to say we spent at least 12 hours on that yesterday and that is something that is a focus for the next two weeks," Meyer continued. "That has to happen, take advantage of our backs and our backs have got to run through some tackles a little more aggressively. We have got to… something has got to happen."
To expect the offense to just outscore opponents and make up for some defensive shortcomings worked at various parts of this season but to hope to carry that through an entire season was just unrealistic and it came up short against Purdue. Those meetings were not just about the offensive woes.
"The same 12 hours were spent yesterday doing that and having those conversations and working through that," Meyer said about the defense and the question if things could be remedied by getting healthier on that side of the ball versus tightening things up schematically during the bye week.
With limited practice hours, there are not many opportunities to fix things during the season. The open week does provide some help and it just happens to be falling at a good time for this team.
"You can't really have any conversation during the year in the season because you only have practice on Tuesday and Wednesday and then you play the game," Meyer continued. "This gives us a chance to evaluate and if we want to work on things, work on it this week and next week."
Despite being 7-1 on the year and still very much in the mix for all of the goals that included a Big Ten title and a shot at the College Football Playoff, the margin for error is now down to zero. Ohio State does not lead the Big Ten East at this point, the rivals to the north, the Michigan Wolverines have an edge in the standings over the Buckeyes.
Ohio State still has to play Michigan and that game will be at Ohio Stadium, and if Ohio State wins out, a Big Ten title is there for the taking and it might be hard to leave the Buckeyes out of the playoff, even with a substantial loss on the books.
The Buckeyes need to use this open week to clean up some things and get healthier. It was reported on Tuesday that Austin Mack was lost for the remainder of the regular season and might be available for a bowl game, but that was still up in the air.
And reports are starting to surface that tensions are rising between Meyer and the higher-ups at Ohio Stadium. Meyer flatly denied those reports. It was also mentioned that things were becoming tense among the coaching staff as well, something that Meyer gave a little more insight into.
"Well, there are things that need to be fixed, I would not call it tension, I would call it day-to-day work and working on your weaknesses and get them fixed," Meyer said. "So, no, there is no tension, it is urgency (is what) I would call it."
The Buckeyes return to the field after the open week for a four-game stretch that starts off with a home game against Nebraska and concludes with a home game against Michigan. If the Buckeyes can win out, they will be Big Ten East champions and back to the title game to take on the winner of the West. But, a lot of things need to be shored up between now and then as teams have found ways to attack the Ohio State offense and defense and the Buckeyes will need to play a lot better in these final four games or all of this will be off the table.