Tim Walton returns to Ohio State ready to continue NFL development

On Dec. 30, 1993, Tim Walton played his final snaps as a Buckeye, helping then-No. 11 Ohio State to a Holiday Bowl win over BYU.

But Walton’s time at Ohio State did not end there.

Since that Holiday Bowl win, Walton has bounced around at multiple high-level colleges and NFL organizations in defensive coaching spots. Now, the former Buckeyes captain joined head coach Ryan Day’s staff Jan. 13, taking over the role of secondary and cornerbacks coach.

Now back in Columbus, Walton is ready to get going with his alma mater.

“This is a special place,” Walton said. “It's all about competing and it's all about playing at the highest level. You play college football to have a chance at national championships. In the NFL, you want to get to the Super Bowl. That's what competitors do. The fact that you get to do it at a place that you have strong ties with makes it a bonus.”

Walton arrives at his old practice facility, the Woody Hayes Athletic Center, with more than 27 years of coaching experience at the college and professional level, his recent stop coaching under former Ohio State head coach Urban Meyer with the Jacksonville Jaguars.

The Columbus, Georgia, native said his stop in Jacksonville was imperative to his development as a coach.

“The things that I learned is on the development of guys there, being able to bring experiences back to teach the college guys that have expectations or dreams of playing in the NFL on the steps they have to take and making sure you do these things, check these boxes, so you can not only make it there, but to stay there for a long period of time,” Walton said.

Walton enters a secondary room completely shaken up this offseason with the departure of former defensive coordinator Kerry Coombs and secondary coach Matt Barnes, joining former Cincinnati cornerbacks coach Perry Eliano on Ohio State’s staff in the defensive back end.

With a new duo in the secondary room, Day pointed to Eliano and Walton’s experience as a guiding factor in their newfound relationship.

“Both Tim and Perry both have tremendous resumes. We saw what Perry did last year and then certainly Tim's background, not only playing here but his background in the NFL. They both have great secondary backgrounds, so they're going to work together,” Day said. “They’ll start to build their relationship as time goes on. But just very fortunate to have those guys part of the organization.”

Despite joining Day’s staff just a few weeks ago, Walton already finds himself on the recruiting trail.

Behind his playing experience at Ohio State and NFL coaching pedigree, Walton has many areas of expertise to pull from while meeting with recruits. Even with his years of experience at both levels, Walton emphasized that recruiting comes down to one thing: relationships.

“The thing now is spending time building a relationship with guys. The current guys on the team, when you get recruits, getting to know people and developing a relationship,” Walton said. “I think that's the foundation of it all, developing the relationship. The resume and all that type of stuff, that takes care of itself over a period of time.”

Even while settling into his new role at a familiar place, Walton said coming back to Ohio State always stuck in the back of his mind even through other coaching stops.

“It was always a thought. But you take so many different paths, it has to line up right to do it,” Walton said. “It’s always crossed my mind, but when it becomes a reality, it’s a blessing. As you're going through it, you just work hard, you try to do your best as you're going. You just kind of let it fall where it may from that standpoint, but it kind of worked out right timing.”