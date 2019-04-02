COLUMBUS, Ohio--When observing a current Ohio State offense under the watchful eye of Ohio State head coach Ryan Day and even back in the day, the tight end was never really seen as an integral part of the offense.

That may change with the vacancy of some impactful veteran offensive talent and an open mind of what is the best lineup that the Buckeyes can muster on offense.

With the departure of wide receivers Parris Campbell, Terry McLaurin, and Johnnie Dixon along with the new faces along the offensive line, it gives an opportunity for a number of versatile tight ends to see the field in a number of different capacities.

As spring practice progresses, Day said that it is becoming more and more clear that they may have to take a different approach when it comes to which personnel gives the offense the best chance to move down the field and into the end zone.

“You end up not only competing by your position, but you end up competing by personnel groupings,” Day said. “If the second tight end is better than the third receiver, then we’re gonna see two tight ends in the game, and we’ve been messing around with some of that this spring and some of it has looked pretty good.”