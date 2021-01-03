NEW ORLEANS –– A quick film study of Ohio State’s offense from the Buckeyes’ grueling Big Ten Championship win against Northwestern reveals a strange trend, given how difficult it seemed for Justin Fields to complete passes in stretches during that contest.

Tight ends Luke Farrell and Jeremy Ruckert routinely flashed open –– often glaringly so –– but neither caught a pass, or even saw a target from the Buckeye quarterback.

It marked the third-straight game in which no Ohio State tight end finished with a reception, despite a hot start to the year from Ruckert, and the continued insistence from head coach Ryan Day that Farrell’s chance to get involved in the pass offense would come.

That chance came in Friday’s Sugar Bowl though, as the tight ends not only got the ball against the Tigers, but caught five passes, three for touchdowns, converted crucial downs and even had plays that seemed designed for them in particular.

“No moment’s too big for us,” Ruckert said after the game Friday. “We’ve been tested, we’re a veteran group, and I feel like if the team needs us to do anything, and this week it might have been more pass-catching, next week might be more blocking, whatever they need us to do, I feel like we’re ready for that and we’re just gonna give our best just for that.”