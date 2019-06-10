Ohio State put out an offer on Friday evening to Cincinnati (Ohio) Elder tight end Joe Royer after an impressive camp performance on Thursday. Now the 6-foot-5, 220-pound prospect has quickly turned around and setup an official visit with the Buckeyes.

"I'm taking my official visit to Ohio State the weekend of the 21st," Royer informed BuckeyeGrove.com on Monday morning.

That weekend takes on an even bigger meaning now for the tight end position. The Buckeyes are already hosting Massachusetts standout Cam Large that weekend for his official visit. While they are still in the mix for Texas star Jalin Conyers, Large and Royer represent probably the two most realistic targets for Ohio State at the tight end position.

That June 21st weekend now features more than a dozen official visitors in total, making it the biggest recruiting weekend at Ohio State in recent memory in terms of the number of official visitors.

Royer is also considering programs such as Arizona State, LSU, and Penn State, among others.



