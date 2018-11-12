COLUMBUS, Ohio-- When the Buckeyes take on the Michigan State Spartans, it's usually a sluggish affair that is battled out in a low scoring, cold and windy environment late in the season, personifying Big Ten football.

When thinking of classic Big Ten football, it's a game that is won in the trenches between the offensive and defensive lines. Although the result of Ohio State's 26-6 win over Michigan State relied mainly on special teams and turnovers, the offensive line for both teams still played its part.

The offensive line for Ohio State held its own against a defensive line that is the number one rushing defense in the country, but had some struggles giving up a few sacks, missed blocks in pass protection and even a turnover in the red zone. Ohio State head coach Urban Meyer said that while the offensive line has been ok, there is still room for improvement across the board.

"Probably not right now," Meyer said. "I think we can play a little bit better. That was a rugged day now. That was -- it's not exactly where we need to be. But I think I am satisfied with where we're at. The next guy in would be Wyatt Davis."