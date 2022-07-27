Three Takeaways as Ohio State wraps up Big Ten Media Days

INDIANAPOLIS -- The Ohio State checklist remains unchanged.

The Buckeyes clearly are aware that it's going to take a little different attitude to complete it.

From the first moment Ryan Day and the three Buckeyes walked out on the turf at Lucas Oil Stadium on Wednesday morning, the type of single-minded focus that perhaps slipped a year ago was long gone. Whether it was a new approach or simply a rejuvenation of the one that fueled the program to four-straight Big Ten titles doesn't make a lot of difference.

Seeing a new banner hanging in the end zone with a maize-and-blue color scheme was just one more reminder that nothing is guaranteed for Ohio State. And it reinforced exactly why a competitive reset was needed.

"Every year the expectations are high, and that doesn't change based on what happened the year before," Day said. "The expectation is to win them all. I said that in my opening press conference when I was named the head coach, and that's just the way it is.

"Maybe at some places 11-2 with a Rose Bowl victory is a good year. It isn't at Ohio State. Our three goals are beat the Team Up North, win the Big Ten Championship, win the national championship. That's our goals, and those things didn't happen last year. ... I'm excited about what this team is, and I would kind of describe them as edgy this offseason."

Those jagged edges are a direct product of having their dreams shattered in the Big House last November, and the Buckeyes certainly didn't enjoy acquiring them.

But now they've got a chance to turn them into sharp weapons with training camp now just a week away.

That mindset was the most notable takeaway from Ohio State's appearance at Big Ten Media Days. But here's a few more from the visit as Rivals starts turning its attention to the start of training camp next week.