Three Takeaways as Ohio State wraps up Big Ten Media Days
INDIANAPOLIS -- The Ohio State checklist remains unchanged.
The Buckeyes clearly are aware that it's going to take a little different attitude to complete it.
From the first moment Ryan Day and the three Buckeyes walked out on the turf at Lucas Oil Stadium on Wednesday morning, the type of single-minded focus that perhaps slipped a year ago was long gone. Whether it was a new approach or simply a rejuvenation of the one that fueled the program to four-straight Big Ten titles doesn't make a lot of difference.
Seeing a new banner hanging in the end zone with a maize-and-blue color scheme was just one more reminder that nothing is guaranteed for Ohio State. And it reinforced exactly why a competitive reset was needed.
"Every year the expectations are high, and that doesn't change based on what happened the year before," Day said. "The expectation is to win them all. I said that in my opening press conference when I was named the head coach, and that's just the way it is.
"Maybe at some places 11-2 with a Rose Bowl victory is a good year. It isn't at Ohio State. Our three goals are beat the Team Up North, win the Big Ten Championship, win the national championship. That's our goals, and those things didn't happen last year. ... I'm excited about what this team is, and I would kind of describe them as edgy this offseason."
Those jagged edges are a direct product of having their dreams shattered in the Big House last November, and the Buckeyes certainly didn't enjoy acquiring them.
But now they've got a chance to turn them into sharp weapons with training camp now just a week away.
That mindset was the most notable takeaway from Ohio State's appearance at Big Ten Media Days. But here's a few more from the visit as Rivals starts turning its attention to the start of training camp next week.
Ohio State roster close to full strength
There is obviously still plenty of work ahead for Ohio State before it takes the field against Notre Dame in early September. But if nothing else, the Buckeyes appear to be ready to report for training camp just about as close to full strength as could reasonably be expected. Outside of the likely season-ending injury to hybrid defender Mitchell Melton, Ohio State is expecting everybody else on the roster to participate in some capacity in August -- including key reserve lineman Josh Fryar and dynamic safety Lathan Ransom. The Buckeyes have also raved about having Kamryn Babb working out in the summer, and a healthy Josh Proctor is also providing energy heading into camp. Day couldn't ask for much more ahead of reporting date next Wednesday
Buckeyes designate general manager, expand recruiting staff
The NFL model hasn't completely taken over college football yet. But the growing prevalence and importance of the transfer portal has forced some shifts in the way top programs like Ohio State do business, and that has included designating a general manager to oversee roster management. That role obviously belongs to personnel guru Mark Pantoni, and he's at the top of a scouting department that now includes wings for both high-school recruits and current college players. Day has made his desire for a two-year commitment from players well known as the governing bodies search for answers for a sport that seemingly has no rules at the moment. But if that doesn't happen, Ohio State is prepared to adapt either way.
Buckeyes developing, cultivating stronger leadership
By the time the Buckeyes officially elect captains in August, those surviving candidates will have been essentially voted on three times. Day and strength coach Mickey Marotti recognized that Ohio State didn't have the leadership it needed during tough times a year ago, and it's worked aggressively to get that fixed -- even if it's somewhat understandable why it might have been lacking with such a young team a year ago. Regardless, Day and Marotti broke up the units for workouts and drills twice during the offseason, having the team vote on the leadership group on both occasions. The hope for the Buckeyes is that they will have built a stronger bond across the roster while also establishing a handful of clear-cut, no-nonsense leaders to set the tone. With C.J. Stroud, Jaxon Smith-Njigba and Ronnie Hickman representing the Buckeyes in Indy, it's a safe bet that trio will be helping lead the way on Sept. 3.