Three questions that will define Ohio State's 2021-22 season

Ohio State’s March didn’t go as planned in 2021. Now, with the three-point loss to Oral Roberts in their rearview mirror, the Buckeyes are focused on what’s ahead: a gauntlet, between a non-conference schedule with Duke and Kentucky and a loaded Big Ten schedule. Here are the three main ideas that will define Ohio State's success in 2021-22.

Will E.J. Liddell meet expectations?

The last time E.J. Liddell took the court for Ohio State, he did everything he could. The sophomore forward recorded his third double-double of the 2020-21 season: scoring 23 points on 67% shooting with 14 rebounds, along with five assists and a block against Oral Roberts in the first round of the NCAA Tournament. It wasn’t enough. It was the end of Liddell’s season, losing as a two-seed to a 15-seed by three points in overtime. It could have been the end of Liddell’s collegiate career, putting his name in to be evaluated ahead of the NBA Draft. But he soon found it was not time to leave Ohio State yet. Ohio State head coach Chris Holtmann made it clear that NBA teams didn’t want him to change his game all that much. Liddell just wanted an opportunity to lead the Buckeyes past that first-round loss. “I don’t look at last season as a failure, really. We had a great year. I’m not going to let one game define who we are,” Liddell said. “I’m coming back with high expectations, but I just have to go out there and help the team win. That’s all that I’m about.” Expectations are indeed high as a reigning All Big-Ten honoree that averaged 16.2 points and 6.7 rebounds per game a season ago. Liddell is one of 20 players on the National Association of Basketball Coaches Division 1 Player of the Year Watch List, one of six players from the Big Ten listed, which is more than any other conference in the country. He’s a College Hoops Today Preseason All-American along with being named to the Karl Malone Power Forward of the Year Watch List as well as the Preseason All-Big Ten team. But in the Indianapolis exhibition, Holtmann didn’t see enough from one of his four captains. Despite recording 12 points — making five of eight attempts from the field — and nine rebounds, the head coach thought Liddell played passive. “I want him to take open shots. I want him to stay aggressive,” Holtmann said. I did not think he played with the motor that he needs to play with consistently to be one of the best players in the country. That’s my challenge for him.” Liddell’s own challenge is pretty drastic. He wants to be known as one of the best players to ever walk through the Ohio State basketball program, meeting the expectations set upon him. It’s why he came back. “I came back looking forward to being one of the Buckeye greats, really,” Liddell said. “I want to be talked about like Aaron Craft. Everybody loves Aaron Craft. Aaron Craft shows his face, all of Buckeye Nation loves it. You just look at guys like that who have left their mark on this university, I want to be one of those guys.”

What does a fluid rotation mean with a roster filled with youth and experience?

Ohio State freshman guard Meechie Johnson Jr. enters into his first full season with the Buckeyes. (Scott Stuart)

Meechie Johnson Jr. knows what Big Ten basketball is like. Joining the team as an early enrollee in 2021, the freshman made six 3-pointers on 12 attempts in 17 games, while making only one inside the 3-point line on six attempts. But Holtmann didn’t lie. He knows Johnson is still nervous for the start of his full freshman season. So is forward Malaki Branham, another one of three freshmen on Ohio State’s roster. “They both are going to play important roles on this team,” Holtmann said. “They are going to be nervous, they have admitted that, which I think is real. We’ve got some young guys that are going to play and those two guys are at the forefront. They just have to focus in on being who they are as players.” While Holtmann knows Johnson and Branham will be important, knowing that both will have to play through growing pains and the ups and downs of a freshman season to help the Buckeyes out in major ways this season, he doesn’t know when, or how. Holtmann’s rotation is not set in stone. It’s fluid: a mix of true freshmen and fifth-year seniors like Kyle Young, Justin Ahrens and Justice Sueing, along with redshirt senior transfers Jamari Wheeler, Cedric Russell and Joey Brunk. In Ohio State’s exhibition against Indianapolis, nine different players recorded more than 10 minutes of playing time, without Young, Sueing or redshirt senior Seth Towns, who, Holtmann said, will be ready to return from his recovery after back surgery in December. In his first season in Columbus, Wheeler said the lack of stability in the rotation heading into the season only helps Ohio State. “It gets us better every day in practice,” Wheeler said. “We’re bringing it every day to each other. That’s what we want to do, keep it at a high level the energy, the competitiveness, things like that. It prepares us for the games.” There’s some things where Ohio State knows what it’s going to get: Liddell’s going to be the leader on the offensive and defensive end, Wheeler’s going to be the Buckeyes’ shutdown defense-first guard like he was at Penn State, Key will be Ohio State’s main paint player, Sueing will show his versatility in both the front and back court, while Young will continue to use his physicality when healthy. Outside of this, there’s a lot of unknowns. But it’s a group that, when it’s healthy, Holtmann sees potential in. “I think we have a lot of guys that can add a lot of things and we have a quality depth for us when we are completely healthy. We are not there at this point,” Holtmann said. “We need to be battle-tested. We need to see how we respond to adversity and tough moments and tough moments in the midst of a game and tough moments in the midst of a season.”

Can Ohio State step up in big games?

E.J. Liddell, Zed Key and Eugene Brown III will play important roles for Ohio State in 2021-22. (Scott Stuart)