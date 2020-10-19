Pinch me, I must be dreaming.

Game Week is finally upon us ahead of Ohio State’s season opener against Nebraska on Saturday, and soon, many questions about the Buckeyes’ 2020 team will be answered.

However, we are not quite there yet.

There are still another five or so days to ponder several topics that may or may not be cleared up before the noon kickoff on Saturday, but we’re sorting through a few of those in advance of the last week before football finally arrives in Columbus, Ohio.

Here are three questions we have about the team entering Game Week, and what we know on the subject at present.