Three questions entering Game Week
Pinch me, I must be dreaming.
Game Week is finally upon us ahead of Ohio State’s season opener against Nebraska on Saturday, and soon, many questions about the Buckeyes’ 2020 team will be answered.
However, we are not quite there yet.
There are still another five or so days to ponder several topics that may or may not be cleared up before the noon kickoff on Saturday, but we’re sorting through a few of those in advance of the last week before football finally arrives in Columbus, Ohio.
Here are three questions we have about the team entering Game Week, and what we know on the subject at present.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news