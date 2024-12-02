Three pressing questions for Buckeyes after shocking upset loss

Ohio State added a third cornerback to its 2025 recruiting class, flipping Jordyn Woods from Cincinnati.
Ohio State took care of another top-five opponent before immediately shifting its attention to The Game.
Ohio State hosted the country's top offensive lineman for a surprise visit against Indiana.
Five thoughts on Ohio State's 38-15 win against Indiana on Saturday inside Ohio Stadium.
Ohio State helmet stickers from the Buckeyes 38-15 win over No. 5-ranked Indiana.
Ohio State added a third cornerback to its 2025 recruiting class, flipping Jordyn Woods from Cincinnati.
Ohio State took care of another top-five opponent before immediately shifting its attention to The Game.
Ohio State hosted the country's top offensive lineman for a surprise visit against Indiana.