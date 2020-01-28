Rivals.com National Recruiting Director Mike Farrell’s Three-Point Stance is here with more takes on the 2020 rankings, some prospects outside the top 50 who could have a bigger impact and starts a series on the top returning players in college football.

Here are some random thoughts on the 2020 rankings as we head to Signing Day.

... The 2020 Rivals250 has been updated for the last time and there are still plenty of thoughts on my mind. Let’s start with the player who isn’t in the Rivals250 who has the biggest ceiling and that’s Florida commitment Leonard Manuel. Who know whether Manuel will end up in this Florida class or go JUCO or end up somewhere else, but we do know he has elite talent. At 6-foot-5 and 200-plus pounds, Manuel is huge with long-striding speed and he can either box you out or sneak by you with his deceptive speed. But when it comes to off field question marks, he makes Zachary Evans look like a definitive decision-maker. I won’t get into all the question marks we have about Manuel but I can tell you this – there is no player in this class who has a bigger boom-or-bust factor. He’s the kind of player I could see having a very limited college career and still ending up in the NFL down the line as a free agent.

... Texas A&M signee Donell Harris would have been battling for the No. 1 overall ranking in the 2021 class if he didn’t re-qualify and that says volumes about his upside. Physically he needs to add weight and get much stronger, but in a couple of years he could be that elite hybrid edge rusher that the SEC covets. He’s an outstanding pass rusher and reminds me a bit of Kayvon Thibodeaux.

... I still love Tank Bigsby as a prospect and if he can stay healthy and learn to go north-south more often, he could be the next great back in the SEC. However, at this point prospects such as Kendall Milton and Marshawn Lloyd are more sure things at the SEC level. But if Bigsby ends up being the best of the group (including Evans, who will also likely end up in the SEC), I won’t be surprised.

... Clemson signee Trenton Simpson is going to be the best linebacker in this class, just wait. His closing speed is off the charts. I like Justin Flowe and Noah Sewell a lot but they are closer to their ceiling. Watch Simpson develop.

... The riskiest of the five-stars aside from Evans? Harrison Bailey who signed with the Vols. Not only is the quarterback position inherently risky when it comes to five-star development, but Bailey has been on the radar since middle school and might be close to his ceiling. As we know with a lot of college quarterbacks, a lot will depend on how much help he gets around him, so the Vols skill position recruiting will be key. He should have a very good offensive line to work with moving forward however. Tight end Darnell Washington is up there as well.

... Alabama is oddly being overlooked on the defensive side of the ball for what the Crimson Tide have landed in 2020. There are some potential freaks, and I mean freaks, on that side of the ball for Nick Saban. We all know how much I love defensive tackle Timothy Smith, but linebacker Drew Sanders was also very close to five-star status as well. Pair Sanders with Chris Braswell, Demouy Kennedy and William Anderson as the hybrid guy and you have a wrecking crew up front for ‘Bama.