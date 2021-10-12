 ScarletAndGrayReport - Three-Point Stance: Midseason thoughts, awards
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2021-10-12 06:51:45 -0500') }} football Edit

Three-Point Stance: Midseason thoughts, awards

Mike Farrell • Rivals.com
Rivals National Columnist
@rivalsmike

Rivals national columnist Mike Farrell is here with 10 things we would have never expected at the start of the season, his midseason All-American offense and his own Top 25 with some basis of reality.

*****

MORE FARRELL: Midseason Freshman 15 | Reacting to an amazing day in college football

CLASS OF 2022 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | Position | Team | State

CLASS OF 2023 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | Position | Team | State

RIVALS TRANSFER TRACKER: Stories/coverage | Message board

RIVALS CAMP SERIES: Info/coverage on 2021 camp series

*****

1. Unexpected developments

Caleb Williams
Caleb Williams (Associated Press)

This has been a crazy college football season so far, there is little debate there. But every year there are developments that surprise me by mid-season. This year some are just more surprising.

Spencer Rattler is fighting for his job — No he’s not winning the Heisman this season as we expected; he’s losing his job to another former five-star in Caleb Williams.

Kenneth Walker leads the nation in rushing — From unknown at Wake Forest to the Heisman race, he’s even better than I thought he’d be. Much better.

Stetson Bennett could be better for UGA than JT Daniels — Did you think this question would be asked at midseason: Can Kirby Smart really replace Bennett with Daniels?

Kenny Pickett is the best quarterback in the ACC — Not Sam Howell or DJ Uiagalelei or D’Eriq King. Nope.

The Gators lead the Power Five in rushing — This was a team that struggled along the offensive line and in running last year? You wouldn’t know it.

Iowa and Penn State have top five defenses — We expected solid defenses from both but losing some key parts and recovering like this? Unexpected.

DJ Uiagalelei is 119th out of 124 quarterbacks listed in average yards per completion — Preseason Heisman talk to 5.7 yards per completion? That’s awful.

UConn and UMass have higher rated offenses than Colorado— Remember when we thought Colorado would be able to run the ball with Jarek Broussard and there was hope before JT Shrout got hurt? Now they are simply awful.

Missouri, not Vanderbilt, gives up the most points per game in the SEC — Vanderbilt was going to be horrible, we know that, but did we know Missouri would be this bad? To the tune of 37.5 points given up per game? And that’s playing a weak schedule.

Cam Rising is the best quarterback in the Pac-12 — Charlie Brewer won the job and now Rising is better than Kedon Slovis, Dorian Thompson-Robinson and Jayden Daniels since taking over at Utah? That’s odd.

*****

2. Midseason All-American Team

Bryce Young (9)
Bryce Young (9)

It’s midseason All-American time everyone, so here’s your first- and second-team offense.

QB

First team: Bryce Young, Alabama

Second team: Kenny Pickett, Pitt

RB

First team: Kenneth Walker III, Michigan State; Bijan Robinson, Texas

Second team: Chris Rodriguez Jr., Kentucky; TreVeyon Henderson, Ohio State

WR

First team: Drake London, USC; Chris Olave, Ohio State

Second team: Jordan Addison, Pitt, Josh Downs, UNC

TE

First team: Isaiah Likely, Coastal Carolina

Second team: Trey McBride, Colorado State

OT

First team: Evan Neal, Alabama; Ikem Ekwonu, NC State

Second team: Darian Kinnard, Kentucky; Kellen Diesch, Arizona State

OG

First team: TJ Bass, Oregon; Justin Britt, Oregon

Second team: Josh Rivas, Kansas State; Zion Johnson, Boston College

OC

First team: Tyler Linderbaum, Iowa

Second team: Jacob Gall, Baylor

RETURNS

First team: Winston Wright Jr., West Virginia

Second team: Jameson Williams, Alabama

3. Farrell's Top 25

Travon Walker (44)
Travon Walker (44)

And finally how about a Top 25 that makes sense? Here's mine:

1. Georgia

2. Iowa

3. Cincinnati

4. Oklahoma

5. Penn State

6. Ohio State

7. Alabama — A loss to a 3-2 A&M team has to drop the Tide behind one-loss teams with more legit losses.

8. Michigan

9. Michigan State

10. Kentucky

11. Oklahoma State

12. Notre Dame — Cincinnati is good, really good, so I have Notre Dame higher.

13. Oregon I wanted this to make more sense and have the Ducks ahead of Ohio State, which they beat, but a loss to Stanford? C’mon.

14. Coastal Carolina

15. Wake Forest

16. Ole Miss

17. Texas A&M — The win over Alabama impressed me enough despite a bad loss to Mississippi State.

18. Florida

19. Arkansas Wait, didn’t the Razorbacks beat Texas A&M? They did but the loss to Georgia was just so ugly.

20. BYU

21. Arizona State

22. SMU

23. NC State

24. Texas I’d have the Horns higher if I could. I still think this is a very dangerous team.

25. Baylor

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}