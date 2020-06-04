National Recruiting Director Mike Farrell’s Three Point Stance is here ranking the top quarterbacks from the Group of Five, talks recent big commitments and some interesting quarterback battles down the road.

FACT OR FICTION: Moss will win the USC job over Garcia

The Group of Five gets no respect. I hear it all the time and I’m guilty of it as well. Here are the top QBs from G5 programs.



Dillon Gabriel, UCF — Gabriel is one of the stars of college football that not enough people know about. He’s the Sam Howell of the Group of Five after an amazing freshman year.

Shane Buechele, SMU — The former Texas signal caller has emerged as one of the best in college football with his 34 passing TDs last year.

Brady White, Memphis — The former Arizona State QB had a great season last year for Memphis and has a better pro future than Buechele.

Hank Bachmeier, Boise State — A rare four-star signee for Boise State, Bachmeier had a super freshman season and showed flashes of greatness.

Zac Thomas, Appalachian State — Thomas could easily be higher on this list as he has had a couple of amazing years. He had 28 touchdowns and only six interceptions last season.

Desmond Ridder, Cincinnati — Ridder was down a bit last year from his freshman year but was still one of the more effective quarterbacks in the country.

Holton Ahlers, East Carolina — Ahlers made a big jump last season, especially in completion percentage and could take that next step this year.

Dustin Crum, Kent State — With 20 touchdowns and only two picks, it’s hard to have Crum this low but this group is loaded.

Chris Robison, FAU — The former Oklahoma signee is one who is expected to break out even after a huge season last year with 28 touchdown passes.

Layne Hatcher, Arkansas State — Hatcher had an amazing season last year in his freshman year with 27 passing scores.

Levi Lewis, Louisiana — Over 3,000 yards passing and an amazing TD to INT ratio (26-4) shows how deep this list is when he’s outside top 10.

Donald Hammond III, Air Force — He doesn’t pass as much as the others but he’s so effective running and picking his spots.

Chris Reynolds, Charlotte — Reynolds is fun to watch as a smaller QB who gets the job done.

Asher O’Hara, Middle Tennessee — Completing 63 percent of his passes, O’Hara doesn’t make many mistakes.

Anthony Russo, Temple — Russo is huge and is very intriguing despite forcing the ball at times.