Three-Point Stance: Farrell's new No. 1 after Clemson loses Ross
National Recruiting Director Mike Farrell’s Three Point Stance is here to discuss Clemson's big loss, along with some interesting geography and plays Correct Me If I’m Wrong.
Clemson's loss of Justyn Ross for the entire season because of surgery to address a congenital fusion is a major deal across the college football landscape and could change the 2020 favorite. Ross, a former five-star, has 112 receptions and 1,865 yards in his career.
This a huge blow to the Clemson offense and will impact Trevor Lawrence’s numbers and ability to dominate next season. Not against the ACC, that’s still a cakewalk, but when it comes down to the playoff against Ohio State or Alabama or another team with a great defense and offensive power it will hurt.
Justin Fields has a vast array of WRs at Ohio State and the offensive weapons for the Buckeyes are amazing. The loss of Ross to Clemson makes the Buckeyes my new pick to win it all.
This is an example of how the loss of one key cog can change the landscape of college football immediately.
2. With the travel ban, some schools are looking to unfamiliar territories this recruiting cycle.
There have been some interesting geographical tendencies so far in 2021, especially with the COVID-19 pandemic. Here are a few that stand out to me and who it hurts most.
Auburn in Texas — Chad Morris has the Tigers as a real threat in Texas and so far they have landed Dematrius Davis and Jaeden Roberts with more to come. Is Landen King next? This hurts the Longhorns a bit more than the rest.
Penn State in Michigan — Detroit more specifically as the Nittany Lions have three big commits in Jim Harbaugh’s back yard. This obviously hurts Michigan.
Michigan in New England — I question this strategy a bit but if players like Louis Hansen, TJ Guy and others pan out the Wolverines will look very smart. This is bad news for Boston College.
USC in Texas — Brandon Campbell and Quay Davis so far and Lake McCree next? This is interesting strategy for Clay Helton and hurts Texas.
Oregon in Arizona — The Ducks now have four key commitments from Arizona led by QB Ty Thompson and they are killing Arizona State and Arizona.
Tennessee in the DMV — All three commits from the area are from Virginia but hitting St. Frances will only help in Maryland as well. This is not what the Terps, Hokies and Cavaliers want.
Arkansas in Oklahoma — Sam Pittman has quietly done a good job in the state and this doesn’t help teams like Oklahoma State, Baylor and others.
Oklahoma in DMV — Caleb Williams is going to commit right? The Sooners landed a couple from the area last year and Tristan Leigh is interested as well.
3. Correct me if I'm wrong, but ...
Finally, it’s once again time to play Correct Me If I’m Wrong ...
Correct Me If I’m Wrong but Clemson is being too picky with offers with much less than 100 in the 2021 class and their first offers in 2022 going out this week.
Correct Me If I’m Wrong but this Michigan strategy of recruiting New England that I mentioned above doesn’t make a ton of sense. Michigan should be trying to beat Ohio State, Notre Dame and others for recruits and not Boston College, Rutgers and Maryland.
Correct Me If I’m Wrong but we will see a lot more players like Henry Gray, who commit to schools far from home, enter the transfer portal before ever setting foot on campus because of COVID-19.