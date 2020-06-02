National Recruiting Director Mike Farrell’s Three Point Stance is here to discuss Clemson's big loss, along with some interesting geography and plays Correct Me If I’m Wrong. MORE: Past, present and future of SEC | Big Ten



1.

Justyn Ross (AP)

Clemson's loss of Justyn Ross for the entire season because of surgery to address a congenital fusion is a major deal across the college football landscape and could change the 2020 favorite. Ross, a former five-star, has 112 receptions and 1,865 yards in his career. This a huge blow to the Clemson offense and will impact Trevor Lawrence’s numbers and ability to dominate next season. Not against the ACC, that’s still a cakewalk, but when it comes down to the playoff against Ohio State or Alabama or another team with a great defense and offensive power it will hurt. Justin Fields has a vast array of WRs at Ohio State and the offensive weapons for the Buckeyes are amazing. The loss of Ross to Clemson makes the Buckeyes my new pick to win it all. This is an example of how the loss of one key cog can change the landscape of college football immediately.

2. With the travel ban, some schools are looking to unfamiliar territories this recruiting cycle.

Ty Thompson is part of an Arizona quartet that is headed to Oregon. (Tom Corno)

3. Correct me if I'm wrong, but ...