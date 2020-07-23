BuckeyeGrove - Three-Point Stance: Farrell 99 ratings, commits, Correct Me If I'm Wrong

National Recruiting Director Mike Farrell’s Three-Point Stance is here with some Madden-like ratings for college football players, a breakdown of some recent big commitments and another offering of Correct Me If I’m Wrong.

Earlier this week I listed my Madden-like perfect ratings (99) for college football players, with Trevor Lawrence, Justin Fields, Ja’Marr Chase, Penei Sewell, Micah Parsons and Derek Stingley Jr. earning top marks. Which players came just short of a 99 rating? Here you go.

RB Travis Etienne, Clemson: 97 — Etienne has elite speed, can catch the ball and make people miss. He’s a threat in the run and passing game.

RB Najee Harris, Alabama: 97 — Harris should have a monster season this year and has proven he can beat you on the ground or as a receiver.

RB Chuba Hubbard, Oklahoma State: 97 — Hubbard is more of a grinder than the other two running backs on this list but he’s the best pure back in college football.

DE Greg Rousseau, Miami: 97 — Rousseau is a sack master who is also excellent in chasing down the run.

WR Jaylen Waddle, Alabama: 96 — Waddle boasts dynamic speed and return skills.

WR DeVonta Smith, Alabama: 96 — Smith is also elite but is a better downfield threat right now than Waddle.

QB Sam Howell, North Carolina: 95 — All the attention is paid to Lawrence and Fields but Howell isn't far behind based on what he did last season.

OL Wyatt Davis, Ohio State: 94 — Davis is the best interior lineman in college football and it’s not really that close.