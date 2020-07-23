BuckeyeGrove - Three-Point Stance: Farrell 99 ratings, commits, Correct Me If I'm Wrong

Three-Point Stance: Farrell 99 ratings, commits, Correct Me If I'm Wrong
National Recruiting Director Mike Farrell’s Three-Point Stance is here with some Madden-like ratings for college football players, a breakdown of some recent big commitments and another offering of Correct Me If I’m Wrong.
FACT OR FICTION: Korey Foreman will end up in SEC
1. PLAYERS WHO CAME CLOSE TO A FARRELL 99 RATING
Earlier this week I listed my Madden-like perfect ratings (99) for college football players, with Trevor Lawrence, Justin Fields, Ja’Marr Chase, Penei Sewell, Micah Parsons and Derek Stingley Jr. earning top marks. Which players came just short of a 99 rating? Here you go.
RB Travis Etienne, Clemson: 97 — Etienne has elite speed, can catch the ball and make people miss. He’s a threat in the run and passing game.
RB Najee Harris, Alabama: 97 — Harris should have a monster season this year and has proven he can beat you on the ground or as a receiver.
RB Chuba Hubbard, Oklahoma State: 97 — Hubbard is more of a grinder than the other two running backs on this list but he’s the best pure back in college football.
DE Greg Rousseau, Miami: 97 — Rousseau is a sack master who is also excellent in chasing down the run.
WR Jaylen Waddle, Alabama: 96 — Waddle boasts dynamic speed and return skills.
WR DeVonta Smith, Alabama: 96 — Smith is also elite but is a better downfield threat right now than Waddle.
QB Sam Howell, North Carolina: 95 — All the attention is paid to Lawrence and Fields but Howell isn't far behind based on what he did last season.
OL Wyatt Davis, Ohio State: 94 — Davis is the best interior lineman in college football and it’s not really that close.
2. BREAKING DOWN RECENT BIG COMMITMENTS
There have been some huge commitments recently and here’s my breakdown of the biggest.
DB James Williams, Miami — This is a huge one for Miami. Williams is physically massive as a safety, can cover, has good ball skills and could develop into a big hitter.
ATH Cedric Washington, Georgia (2022) — The next great running back at Georgia? Nope, but he could be if he wanted to be. Washington reminds me of a young Ernie Sims as an inside linebacker but bigger.
DB Malik Williams, Nebraska — Another good get from Georgia, Williams hasn’t played a ton but has good length on his frame and has learned from some very good upperclassmen at Buford.
DB Chance Tucker, Notre Dame — A track standout, Tucker has speed and ball skills. He is an important get from California for the Irish.
WR Marcus Burke, Florida — Burke is a tall, thin receiver with good speed and an excellent route runner. He’s important for Florida because he’s a head-to-head win over Georgia in recruiting.
DB RJ Regan, Arizona State — A smooth corner with size, this is an important get from California for Arizona State. The Sun Devils battled with Wisconsin for Regan until the end.
LB James Jackson, Virginia — An undersized linebacker, Jackson is filling out a nice frame and has shown excellent ball skills on offense.
DB Prophet Brown, USC — He could play running back or, most likely, cornerback and he will impact in the return game. A huge get for USC because the Trojans trailed Oklahoma and Oregon recently.
OL Terrence Ferguson, Alabama — Ferguson strikes me as a future interior lineman at Alabama who could move to tackle late in his career. He has a little Jedrick Wills in him.
DB Jordan Hancock, Ohio State — An elite corner with length who is adding size, Hancock is as fluid as they come and a great steal from Clemson.
DB Donovan McMillon, Florida — McMillon is a big hitter and at his best moving forward. He has excellent size and range and is just starting to become comfortable in coverage.
WR Jordan Hudson, Oklahoma (2022) — Hudson had 80 catches and 19 scores last year and is perfect for the Sooners' offense. He’s emerging as one of the best in the state of Texas for his class.
3. CORRECT ME IF I'M WRONG
Finally, here's another version of Correct Me If I’m Wrong:
Correct Me If I’m Wrong: Manny Diaz is recruiting as well as anyone when it comes to locals during the coronavirus pandemic.
Correct Me If I’m Wrong: Penn State might have a small class this year but it’s going to be elite.
Correct Me If I’m Wrong: LSU has a huge lead for OT Tristan Leigh, who announces his top five today.
Correct Me If I’m Wrong: Congress knows nothing about Name, Image and Likeness in college football and shouldn’t be involved in this at all.
Correct Me If I’m Wrong: Georgia has been stung a bit in recruiting so far in 2021 more than any other year under Kirby Smart. And it’s only July.
Correct Me If I’m Wrong: UGA will win the recruiting title in 2022 the way it is starting.