BuckeyeGrove - Three-Point Stance: Farrell 99 Club, DBU, Correct Me If I'm Wrong

National Recruiting Director Mike Farrell’s Three-Point Stance is here with some Madden-like ratings for college football players, a quick glance at which program deserves the DBU mantle and a new version of Correct Me If I’m Wrong.

We are all familiar with EA Sports releasing its Madden football ratings each summer and the typical reactions from fans and players alike. The 99 club, the highest rating you can get in the game, consists of QB Patrick Mahomes, RB Christian McCaffrey, WR Michael Thomas, DT Aaron Donald and CB Stephon Gilmore this season. So who would be the 99-level players in college football? I’ll call it the Farrell 99 Club.

QB Trevor Lawrence, Clemson — Mahomes is the only NFL quarterback to receive a 99, but I have two in college football led by Lawrence, who should be the No. 1 overall pick next year even if he doesn’t play another down in college football. Think Peyton Manning in his prime with wheels.

QB Justin Fields, Ohio State — Fields is not far behind Lawrence in talent and he could be the No. 2 pick in the NFL Draft. Or even No. 1. If college football was a video game, then Fields would be a cheat code.

WR Ja’Marr Chase, LSU — There are a ton of elite wide receivers in college football, similar to last year, but Chase is the only 99 with his size, speed and catch radius.

OL Penei Sewell, Oregon — Offensive linemen don’t often get a 99 rating in Madden and haven’t since Walter Jones in 2007. Sewell could be the next one and is an easy 99 in college.

LB Micah Parsons, Penn State — Parsons can do so many things and cover so much ground he’s an easy 99.

CB Derek Stingley Jr., LSU — The only player not draft eligible after this season to earn 99 is the best corner in the country.