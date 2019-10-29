Rivals.com National Recruiting Director Mike Farrell’s Three-Point Stance is here with a plea for a defensive Heisman, the top-five most talented defenses in college football and some recruiting odds and ends.

OK, to the powers that be in college football, it’s finally time to do it — let’s name an offensive Heisman winner and a defensive Heisman winner. Why? Because Chase Young from Ohio State is the best player in the country and he has zero chance to win the Heisman the way things currently stand.



We all know the Heisman has become about the best quarterback on a really good team or, rarely, the best running back, but defensive players never get a serious look. So why not create a defensive version. Sure the Chuck Bednarik Award goes to the best defensive player in the country, but who cares? Name it the defensive Heisman and people will pay attention.

Here are my top five contenders on offense and defense for the Heisman....

OFFENSE

1. QB Joe Burrow, LSU — With Tua Tagovaila's injury, Burrow is clearly No. 1 right now and he will be the No. 1 pick in the NFL Draft as well if he keeps playing the way he is. Tank for Tua? Nah. Blow for Burrow.

2. QB Tua Tagovailoa, Alabama — Tagovailoa has a great chance to win it if he returns for the LSU game and leads Alabama to a big win. His numbers are amazing and Alabama would be the No. 1 team in the country once again by then.

3. QB Justin Fields, Ohio State — I picked Trevor Lawrence to win the Heisman this year, but Fields, who was No. 2 to Lawrence coming out of high school, has been more consistent. And Ohio State, to me, is the best team in football, but the SEC gets more attention which is why he’s third.

4. RB Travis Etienne, Clemson — Where would Clemson be without him? OK, his stats aren't as gaudy as some other running backs, but he’s the offensive MVP for a team that could win the title.

5. RB Chuba Hubbard, Oklahoma State — Hubbard has put up amazing numbers and deserves to be in the discussion, especially if he passes the 2,000-yard mark, which could happen.

DEFENSE

1. DE Chase Young, Ohio State - He’s a freak and on his way to breaking the NCAA record for sacks in a season. Young changes the game like no other defensive player.

2. LB Isaiah Simmons, Clemson — If you watch Clemson play you’ll see that Simmons is pretty much involved in every defensive play. He’s an animal.

3. DB Derek Stingley, LSU — A freshman? Yep. Someone has to represent the talented LSU defense and Stingley is the team's best defensive player already. He’ll win his defensive Heisman in a year or two.

4. DT Derrick Brown, Auburn — Auburn has some losses, but Brown is the best interior defensive lineman in football and it’s not close.

5. DB Trevon Diggs, Alabama — “Bama would normally have someone at the top but the defense is down a bit this year. However, even his brother Stefon says Trevon is the better Diggs. And he’s having an awesome year.